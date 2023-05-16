Yamila Magiorano is the new Organizing Dean

The Vice-Chancellor in charge of the administration of the National University of La Pampa, María Emma Martin, has appointed Yamila Majorano as Organizing Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The new college was established by Resolution No. 01/2023 issued by the UNLPam University Association, dated April 12, 2023, and is located in the cities of Santa Rosa and General Pico, in the province of La Pampa, and according to Article 2º of this decision, the council instructed the university administration to appoint a responsible for the organizing deanship.

In the basis for the measure, it is indicated that Majorano has so far served as Secretary of the Intercollegiate Department of Health Sciences at UNLPam, and that, similarly, she has previously served as a Technical Adviser to the Department for issues related to the Department. He has an extensive background in the management teams of both the Faculty of Economics and Legal Sciences and in the management of UNLPam University. Likewise, they reported from UNLPam that she is a regular professor in that college and, in particular, has a master’s degree in public health, which makes her ideal to serve as the organizing dean of the College of Health Sciences.

Finally, they clarified that the decision states that, until the organizing dean appoints a trustee of the Faculty of Health Sciences, decisions to disband it will be approved by the Legal and Technical Trustees, the Supreme Council and Institutional Relations of the UNLPam University Administration. .