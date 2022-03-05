Ukraine, the door to Europe for Brazilian footballers closes

Ukraine live complicated situation after the invasion Russia to me country From Eastern Europe, the same He had a close association with Brazilian footballon condition It was a gateway to many items of this nationality European football.

One of the most representative clubs From this philosophy This is Shakhtar Donetskwho has spent two decades betting on Verdeamarela’s talent and Adds 33 players who have participated in the organization since 2002.

This team was one of the most affected by the conflict Between Russia and Ukraine since 2014, Since it was based in the city of Donetsklocated in heart of conflict In eastern Ukraine, where there are pro-Russian separatists and In August 2014, two bombs exploded inside his former home, Donbass Arena.that closed since then.

She has 13 league titles It is the second most winning entity in Ukrainian football, Just under Dynamo Kyiv, who has 16 Championships Its success is linked to its commitment to Brazilian youthwhich in many cases were exported to the major European leagues.

Great elements born in Brazil passed through this club Before it explodes into the ranks of the European elite, How are you Willian?known from Chelsea and Arsenal; Douglas Costafrom Juventus and Bayern Munich; Luis Adrianoin Milan; Fernandinhoin Manchester City and uniquein the United States.

Yes good Brandao was the first Brazilian to sign them in 2002The recruitment of young Brazilians began two years later, When coach Mircea Lucescu arrivedstrategist who It was obvious that the attack should consist of Brazilians He teamed up with businessman Frank Henouda to start the project.

Jason It was the first success story A striker with whom Lucescu won the double in 2007 and the European Cup in 2009 Together with Willian, Elcinio, Luiz Adriano and Fernandinho against Werder Bremen.

In the squad for the 2021-22 season there were 13 Brazilians Before the Russian attack on Ukraine, Since they all left the country And in the latest news, Shakhtar himself reported that he was in Romania.

The elements are: Dudu, Fitao, Vinicius Tobias, Ismaili, Marlon Santos, Maicon, Marcos Antonio, Tite, Alan Patrick, Pedrinho, David Neres, Junior Moraes and Fernando.

Dynamo Kyiv, as well as Brazilian history

at The winning club in Ukraine Dynamo KyivAnd the There was also a clear commitment to the Brazilian playerson condition Since 2002 they have signed 22 itemseven though Without success like Shakhtar When it comes to selling to major European clubs, there are only two cases for France, such as Andre to Bordeaux in 2011 and Betau in 2013 to Evian.

In the current team they only had VetinoHe is an element who left the country with his compatriots after the start of the Russian attacks.

Brazilians make up more than 30% of foreign players in the 2021-22 season

In the current season of the Ukrainian Premier League, there were 30 Brazilian playersuser 31 percent of all foreigners (93): 13 from Shakhtar DonetskAnd the One of the Kyiv dynamo, The rest is divided between Dnipro (3), Lviv Rukh (2), Vorskla Poltava (1), Kolos Kovalivka (2), Odessa Chornomorets (1), Zorya Lugansk (2), Ingolets Petrov (1), Lviv (1) and Metalist ( 3).