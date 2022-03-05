March 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The settlement that Riados paid Javier Aguirre when he kicked him out of the team

The settlement that Riados paid Javier Aguirre when he kicked him out of the team

Cassandra Curtis March 5, 2022 2 min read
Javier Aguirre

Javier Aguirre’s bad season with Rayados de Monterrey ended last Saturday. Monterrey released Vasco a few hours after the defeat to Atlético San Luis and their press conference at the end of the match. This would force the Reyado to pay him a large settlement amount.

More news from Riados:

He would be the best pair of Funes Mori but Vucetich changed him for Rodolfo Pizarro

Rayados said that Javier Aguirre contracted with ‘La Pandilla del Monterrey’ until the end of the next Apertura 2022 tournament, after poor results in previous tournaments and in the FIFA Club World Cup as well as the apparent dissatisfaction of the fans. No more and fired his coach.

The Mexican coach managed 52 matches with Riados, achieving 22 wins, 17 draws and 13 losses. The only significant achievement he achieved with Riados was the CONCACAF Championship on October 28 last year against America, although in Liga MX he reached the Liguilla residency, he was eliminated from the quarter-finals.

How much did they give you as a settlement?

According to SDP Noticias, the total settlement of Javier Aguirre was 40 million, as Vasco had a contract with Monterrey until December of this year, which was not fulfilled as most of the goals were not met with a big and competitive team like Monterrey.

More news from Riados:

Fans don’t want the player, but Vucetich will probably put him as a start

See also  Emelec crushes Manta FC 4-0, orders in piled table and will close at home in LigaPro Final 2021 | National Championship | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

DeAndre Jordan signs with the Philadelphia 76s for the rest of the season

March 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Rainer Torres was happy with the level of Piero Quispi: “If they had doubts, he took care to clarify them” | League vs Barcelona | RMMD | Football – Peruvian

March 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Betis vs Rayo match summary (1-1) | Save and Lainez to the Cup Final

March 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump was involved in a “criminal conspiracy.”

March 5, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Part of a drifting space rocket will hit the moon

March 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Three Latin American countries abstained from voting at the United Nations to investigate Russia | international | News

March 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The settlement that Riados paid Javier Aguirre when he kicked him out of the team

March 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis