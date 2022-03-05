The settlement that Riados paid Javier Aguirre when he kicked him out of the team

Javier Aguirre

March 04, 2022, 4:15 pm

Javier Aguirre’s bad season with Rayados de Monterrey ended last Saturday. Monterrey released Vasco a few hours after the defeat to Atlético San Luis and their press conference at the end of the match. This would force the Reyado to pay him a large settlement amount.

Rayados said that Javier Aguirre contracted with ‘La Pandilla del Monterrey’ until the end of the next Apertura 2022 tournament, after poor results in previous tournaments and in the FIFA Club World Cup as well as the apparent dissatisfaction of the fans. No more and fired his coach.

The Mexican coach managed 52 matches with Riados, achieving 22 wins, 17 draws and 13 losses. The only significant achievement he achieved with Riados was the CONCACAF Championship on October 28 last year against America, although in Liga MX he reached the Liguilla residency, he was eliminated from the quarter-finals.

How much did they give you as a settlement?

According to SDP Noticias, the total settlement of Javier Aguirre was 40 million, as Vasco had a contract with Monterrey until December of this year, which was not fulfilled as most of the goals were not met with a big and competitive team like Monterrey.

