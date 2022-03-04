March 4, 2022

DeAndre Jordan signs with the Philadelphia 76s for the rest of the season

Cassandra Curtis March 4, 2022

free agent center Deandre Jordan He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for the remainder of the season after removing waivers on Thursday.

The teams had until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to file a claim on Jordan.

The Lakers put Jordan on concessions on Tuesday and used the spot on their roster to sign the veteran point guard/shooting guard. DJ Augustine.

The Sixers have been aggressive in their search for a reserve position since they were reunited Andrew Drummond In changing the deadline to get James hardened.

Jordan, who signed at least a one-year, $2.6 million contract to join the Lakers this season, will save the Sixers $2.3 million in luxury taxes if he signs a free agent deal instead of demanding concessions. The Sixers have an open place on their menu for Jordan.

Jordan started 19 games this season before leaving the team tournament. Jordan was part of the All-NBA First Team with the Clippers in 2016, and was the All-NBA First Team’s All-Defensive pick twice in 2015 and 2016.

