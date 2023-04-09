UFC 287 | Israel Adesanya achieves the impressive KO against Alex Pereira and regains the middleweight belt

Yusrael adesanya I learned that UFC 287 It gave him a unique chance against Alex Pereira. The Nigerian-born New Zealander turned around a rocky start against the Brazilian and, with an impressive second-round KO, regained the UFC middleweight title.

It was not easy for Israel, because the defeat had to be added a few months ago to the championship so many times that he fell to the Brazilian in kickboxing.

The first round was close and both opted for low kicks and some punch combinations, thoughIzzy He also sought to punish his opponent’s body.





Explosion UFC 287 He came in the second and decisive round. First the Brazilian drove the Nigerian back with a powerful kick. The punishment, which was completed with blows to the body, reached such a point that the New Zealander ended up cornered over the fence.

It was at that point where adesanya He released his right hand which had been a golden grind for his fighting aspirations ever since Pereira He staggered and then fell into the octagon, where he took another attack until the referee stopped the fight and ended another show UFC.

Israel Adesanya after defeating Pereira UFC

Israel Adesanya, The Warning and Unique Moment of Happiness

In the week prior to UFC 287, The FreeStylebender YouTube channel shared some of Israel Adesanya’s intense preparations, which he took the opportunity to warn: “This is a little poetic, in a way. This is my last chance, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

at the end of the fight Israel Not hiding his ecstasy, he cried out, jumped up and laid his face on the octagon to end with a powerful phrase: “I hope you can experience this level of happiness, even just once in your life.

“If you know me, you know I adore sweets. This is damn sweet. We’ll celebrate Miami style… Dale’.”

The Nigerian is the fourth fighter to regain his title in a direct rematch in the history of this mixed martial arts company.

The Brazilian suffered an impressive KO UFC

