Real Spain saves a golden head against Olympia, who will have to wait until he is crowned king in the Clausura tournaments

2023-04-08

The classics between Olimpia – Real España never disappoint in the regular rounds of the Honduras National Football League. On Saturday, the Carlos Miranda Stadium hosted, in an exceptional atmosphere of crowds, the modern classic match between two of the most famous football teams in Honduras. In the middle of Holy Week, the 15th round of the Clausura 2023 took place. La Maquina had to win this match to tie the marathon on points for places in the CONCACAF Central American Cup.

– duel – In the first minutes of the clash, Olympia overwhelmingly started the match. The whites got the first goal at the feet of Benguchi, who shot into the frame of Bouba, saved the Spanish goalkeeper with his nails and sent the ball into a corner kick. Pedro Paez responded in the 20th minute of the match. Anticipating the bottom merengue, Paraguay nearly fell and finished off Edric Menjivar who knocked out the slashing crossbar with his eyes. What Real España did not have was the efficiency of Jose Mario Pinto. The “21” entered the opponent’s area, dribbled exceptionally and determined himself to hit it with his right foot and thus beat Bubba Lopez’s provisional frame 1-0.

Two minutes later came the scare of the day when Jerry Bengtson came close to extending the lead. The white striker dislocated the aurinegro goalkeeper, but could not locate his left foot when he fell before shooting. Bengtsson himself again got another golden opportunity, as he entered the area in the 44th minute, and hit Lopez’s left post, but the ball hit the post to avoid the second fall of the Spanish goal. See also This will be Chivas de Guadalajara's eleventh start at the Apertura Championship with no calls to the Mexican Under-23 team at the Olympics and to the Tri I Liga MX Gold Cup. – compliment – In addition, Julio “Palomo” Rodriguez brought to the field the little gem Roberto Osorto, who made a radical change in Real Spain.

But before the Orengro match, Oscar Moncada did not point out a clear penalty kick in favor of the locals, as Jose Mario Pinto fell in the area due to a foul by Carlos Mejia; The referee signaled a free kick. In the 65th minute, the equalizer came. Roberto Osorto entered the area, but Maylor Núñez got into the course of the action and the referee didn’t hesitate to signal a penalty kick. Ramiro Roca was responsible for cashing the bearer’s check after fixing Menjivar’s left post and thus fixing the match 1-1. YOU CAN SEE: Elmer Canales, former goalkeeper for Real Spain and the Honduras national team, dies at the age of 39 from a heart attack. With this result, Olimpia remains in first place with 34 points, seven points ahead of Olancho FC. Real España remained in sixth place, adding 19 units. – Game data – (1) Olympia: Edric Menjivar, Jonathan Paz, Juan Pablo Montes, Maylor Nunez; Carlos Sanchez, Jorge Alvarez, Carlos Pineda, Kevin Lopez; José Pinto, Jerry Bengtson, and Jorge Benguchi. Objectives: Jose Mario Pinto (21 minutes) yellow: Jorge Alvarez, Kevin Lopez, Maylor Nunez and Carlos Pineda. red: It was not. DT: Pedro Truglio.