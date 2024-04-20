Aroldis Chapman's penalty was reduced by MLB

Cuban Savior Pittsburgh Pirates, Aroldis Chapmanwas a related topic in Major League Baseball After his expulsion on April 15. Exactly when he faced his team New York Mets in it Citi Field. In that game, the left-hander lost by allowing three runs that decided the duel in the return game.

And in the middle of his performance Chapman He put the glove over his mouth and exchanged a few words with the manager. Edwin MoscosoBut he was kicked out of the match. Antilles' reaction was to ask him for clarifications to finally go to the checkpoint.

You may be interested in: He's Over: Jarrell Rodriguez Hits 7 Out and Silences San Diego (+ Video)

MLB reduced Aroldis Chapman's penalty

In the early hours of Saturday, April 20, after a meeting between officials MLB And representatives of Players AssociationThe Cuban shooter's punishment was reduced from two matches to only one match. to explain Jerry DePaola.

With this decision, the Savior has already served his sentence Boston Red Sox. This match took place last Friday in PNC Park.

boss Pittsburgh Pirates, Derek Shelton He did not want to give details about what Aroldis Chapman He told the game warden. However, the team spokesman indicated that this was due to the strong thrower throwing the ball behind him (the umpire) towards the nose.

Aroldis Chapman Fulfills its agreement for one year $10.5 million In 2024. For the Cuban, this is his 15th campaign and this time he has participated nine times.

For more information, follow our official WhatsApp channel

You may be interested in: HISTORICAL: Milwaukee receiver cools down his brother at home (+VIDEO)