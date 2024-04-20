April 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Aroldis Chapman's penalty was reduced by MLB

Aroldis Chapman's penalty was reduced by MLB

Cassandra Curtis April 20, 2024 2 min read

Cuban Savior Pittsburgh Pirates, Aroldis Chapmanwas a related topic in Major League Baseball After his expulsion on April 15. Exactly when he faced his team New York Mets in it Citi Field. In that game, the left-hander lost by allowing three runs that decided the duel in the return game.

And in the middle of his performance Chapman He put the glove over his mouth and exchanged a few words with the manager. Edwin MoscosoBut he was kicked out of the match. Antilles' reaction was to ask him for clarifications to finally go to the checkpoint.

You may be interested in: He's Over: Jarrell Rodriguez Hits 7 Out and Silences San Diego (+ Video)

MLB reduced Aroldis Chapman's penalty

In the early hours of Saturday, April 20, after a meeting between officials MLB And representatives of Players AssociationThe Cuban shooter's punishment was reduced from two matches to only one match. to explain Jerry DePaola.

With this decision, the Savior has already served his sentence Boston Red Sox. This match took place last Friday in PNC Park.

boss Pittsburgh Pirates, Derek Shelton He did not want to give details about what Aroldis Chapman He told the game warden. However, the team spokesman indicated that this was due to the strong thrower throwing the ball behind him (the umpire) towards the nose.

Aroldis Chapman Fulfills its agreement for one year $10.5 million In 2024. For the Cuban, this is his 15th campaign and this time he has participated nine times.

For more information, follow our official WhatsApp channel

See also  Santos separates the player in Legila; They announced it after they hit the tigers

You may be interested in: HISTORICAL: Milwaukee receiver cools down his brother at home (+VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Chico Perez takes third place in the Sprint Race with a double pass on Sainz and Alonso.

April 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Juan Soto kicked out of the wall in New York (+Video)

April 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

He has asked to leave City for two years. I asked him to stay, but he wanted to leave, so what can we do?

April 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Aroldis Chapman's penalty was reduced by MLB

April 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Google listens to everything about you, so you can deactivate your phone's microphone step by step – Teach me about science

April 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Diaz-Canel turns 64, and Liz Cuesta becomes romantic

April 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Homeless people built a house next to a Los Angeles freeway

April 20, 2024 Winston Hale