TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

baseball player feeling Cincinnati Reds, Ellie Dela Cruzoverwhelmingly started by Atlanta Braves Amidst his team’s visit to Truist Park to Georgia, To start a new series of big leagues Between the two groups.

eli He was positioned as a short-range defender and second in the offensive line. Cincinnati. while The brave Moreto, also a Dominican, was sent, Reinaldo Alvarezwho went 7-3 and had a 1.96 ERA that fit the team’s positives. Georgia In 2024.

Today for eli He started hot with an early strike that allowed him, in principle, to extend his streak of consecutive matches with 10 strikes and he also formed the first round of the match in his legs on Monday, July 22.

Elly De La Cruz added another triple at 113 mph.

The powerful Dominican took his first turn and hit a powerful shot that eventually became his seventh triple of the season, thus establishing himself as the leader of the harvest.

Already in the waiting room, Gamer Candelario He had hit the sacrificial fly by then. Ellie Dela Cruz He scored the first goal of the match and his 66th of the year, putting himself just one goal away from his maximum in a single season. MLB.

next to, eli He recorded the fifth-fastest run from first base to third base in his career (11.17) and his record was 10.83. Also among the numbers and statistics, “cocoa” link Wander Franco 7th in history among players born there dominican republic With more trilogies MLB Before the age of 23 years (14).

It was specifically six away from Cesar Cedeno (20) Actually nine of Jose Reyes And Christian Guzmanon the mentioned side.

