July 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

Cassandra Curtis July 23, 2024 2 min read

baseball player feeling Cincinnati Reds, Ellie Dela Cruzoverwhelmingly started by Atlanta Braves Amidst his team’s visit to Truist Park to Georgia, To start a new series of big leagues Between the two groups.

eli He was positioned as a short-range defender and second in the offensive line. Cincinnati. while The brave Moreto, also a Dominican, was sent, Reinaldo Alvarezwho went 7-3 and had a 1.96 ERA that fit the team’s positives. Georgia In 2024.

Join our Telegram group here

Today for eli He started hot with an early strike that allowed him, in principle, to extend his streak of consecutive matches with 10 strikes and he also formed the first round of the match in his legs on Monday, July 22.

Elly De La Cruz added another triple at 113 mph.

The powerful Dominican took his first turn and hit a powerful shot that eventually became his seventh triple of the season, thus establishing himself as the leader of the harvest.

Already in the waiting room, Gamer Candelario He had hit the sacrificial fly by then. Ellie Dela Cruz He scored the first goal of the match and his 66th of the year, putting himself just one goal away from his maximum in a single season. MLB.

You may also be interested in: Yuli Gurriel Sidelined: Atlanta Ignores Cuban For MLB

next to, eli He recorded the fifth-fastest run from first base to third base in his career (11.17) and his record was 10.83. Also among the numbers and statistics, “cocoa” link Wander Franco 7th in history among players born there dominican republic With more trilogies MLB Before the age of 23 years (14).

See also  Is Luis Diaz playing? The expected formation of Liverpool and Manchester United in the English Premier League match

It was specifically six away from Cesar Cedeno (20) Actually nine of Jose Reyes And Christian Guzmanon the mentioned side.

For more information, follow our official channel on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.
2 min read

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo
2 min read

Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)
2 min read

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

July 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame
3 min read

Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame

July 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone
2 min read

Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone

July 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)
2 min read

Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson