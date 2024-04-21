Yordan Alvarez sent 3 to Houston Astros (+Video)





Yordan Alvarez He was one of their best hitters Houston Astros.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Saturday, April 20 Houston Astros And Citizens of Washington. The match was played in National Park. The last one will be on Sunday afternoon.

The local team won after 10 innings, five to four. Washington He managed to tie it in the ninth when trailing by two. Then at ten o'clock he hit it Joey Meneses Establish final numbers.

now Citizens of Washington He ties the series and has a 9-11 overall record. from their side, Astros They fell to 7-15.

Yordan Alvarez scored 3 for the Houston Astros

Cuban man Yordan Alvarez It was the beginning of Astros. He did so as second in the order and designated hitter. That is, he had no defensive responsibilities.

In the first inning he singled through the first baseman's zone. Joey Gallo He couldn't catch the ball and went to right field. Then on the seventh, a temporary return Houston. He struck another shot in the right area. He scored the run that tied the game at two.

In the eighth inning he got his third hit of the afternoon. Swing at a Curveball To the midst of the Savior Jordan Weems He hit a line at 112.3 mph in the right-center area.

In total, he went 3-for-5 with a single and two runs scored. He raised his offensive line to .291/.378/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG).

Yordan Alvarez He has 25 hits in 86 at bats with eight extra base hits spread across three doubles and five home runs. He has 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He walked 10 and struck out 11 times in 22 games.

he Baseball to Las Tunas He has 42 games with three or more hits during his career Big leagues. This is 13th place among players born there Cuba Before he was 27 years old. The one who had the most was Tony Taylor With 82. In 2024 it has four. One to one Toronto Blue Jays At home and as a visitor Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals And this afternoon against Citizens of Washington.

MLB scores

