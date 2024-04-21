April 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Yordan Alvarez sent 3 to Houston Astros (+Video)

Yordan Alvarez sent 3 to Houston Astros (+Video)

Cassandra Curtis April 21, 2024 2 min read


Yordan Alvarez He was one of their best hitters Houston Astros.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Saturday, April 20 Houston Astros And Citizens of Washington. The match was played in National Park. The last one will be on Sunday afternoon.

The local team won after 10 innings, five to four. Washington He managed to tie it in the ninth when trailing by two. Then at ten o'clock he hit it Joey Meneses Establish final numbers.

now Citizens of Washington He ties the series and has a 9-11 overall record. from their side, Astros They fell to 7-15.

Yordan Alvarez scored 3 for the Houston Astros

Cuban man Yordan Alvarez It was the beginning of Astros. He did so as second in the order and designated hitter. That is, he had no defensive responsibilities.

In the first inning he singled through the first baseman's zone. Joey Gallo He couldn't catch the ball and went to right field. Then on the seventh, a temporary return Houston. He struck another shot in the right area. He scored the run that tied the game at two.

In the eighth inning he got his third hit of the afternoon. Swing at a Curveball To the midst of the Savior Jordan Weems He hit a line at 112.3 mph in the right-center area.

In total, he went 3-for-5 with a single and two runs scored. He raised his offensive line to .291/.378/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG).

Yordan Alvarez He has 25 hits in 86 at bats with eight extra base hits spread across three doubles and five home runs. He has 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He walked 10 and struck out 11 times in 22 games.

See also  Brazil national team: Eder Militao, Leo Ortiz and Renan Lodi injured Copa America 2021 | America's Cup 2021

You may be interested in: 1st place in 28 years: Jose Altuve sets the home run record for the Houston Astros

he Baseball to Las Tunas He has 42 games with three or more hits during his career Big leagues. This is 13th place among players born there Cuba Before he was 27 years old. The one who had the most was Tony Taylor With 82. In 2024 it has four. One to one Toronto Blue Jays At home and as a visitor Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals And this afternoon against Citizens of Washington.

MLB scores

For more information about the Houston Astros, follow our official WhatsApp channel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summary of the Pumas and America match (2-1). Objectives

April 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Aroldis Chapman's penalty was reduced by MLB

April 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Chico Perez takes third place in the Sprint Race with a double pass on Sainz and Alonso.

April 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary of the Pumas and America match (2-1). Objectives

April 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

What is behind Gustavo Petro's double game with the Venezuelan elections?

April 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Money flies, helicopters don't

April 21, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Take a breath before you find out how much a Chase bank teller in Orlando makes

April 21, 2024 Zera Pearson