Summary of the Pumas and America match (2-1). Objectives

The Capital Classic ended up being a true dream match for a team CougarsAfter what Defeated 2-1 Americaa result that means the first victory over Cuba in CU since the 2019 Clausura.

These were the goals of the Pumas vs. America

Emotions did not wait long in the Capital Classic, as in the 20th minute of the match, Pablo Monroy committed a penalty kick on Alejandro Zendejas, which was executed by Henry Martin (0-1). To score his 100th goal With America.

However, contrary to what one might think, this only led those led by Gustavo Lima to do so Attack to equalize the score. A task they ended up accomplishing in the 39th minute with a stunning goal scored by Ulises Rivas.

Great goal from Rivas against America

Leo Suarez ended up sending a poisoned service to the area of ​​Luis Ángel Malagon, which was linked to Ulysses RivasWho finished the match with a header, sending the ball into the opponent's net. The goal of the Mexican midfielder encouraged the fans who were present at the Olympic University Stadium.

Fortunately for university students, Piero Quispe was not sent off After difficulty Entry about Igor Lechnovsky. Even after a VAR review, central referee Fernando Guerrero Ramírez decided to book the Peruvian team.

Leo Suarez's previous law

In the 60th minute, the university students went on the attack thanks to the wonderful leadership of Leo Suarez and Ulises Rivas. The latter tried to shoot on goal, but the ball was blocked by the Azulcremas centre-backs. Fortunately for the Pumas, The former American player appeared at the right time to make the score 2-1 With a wonderful shot at the bottom left post for Malagon.

Almost as powerful as his explanation It was a celebration of Leo Suarezwho celebrated heading to America's bench, Andre Jardine is particularly destined to ask: “Me?”

In this way, the Pumas ended up positioning themselves in 9th place in Clausura 2024 With 26 units, three above Gallos del Queretaro and Club Leon.

