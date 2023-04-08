April 8, 2023

The Sailors spoil the opening ceremony at the Guardianes’ home with Julio Rodríguez’s HR

Cassandra Curtis April 8, 2023

CLEVELAND – Player of the Year award winner Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run tiebreaker and the Seattle Mariners shut out Cleveland’s opener on Friday with a 5-3 victory over the Guardians.

The Dominicans hit a home run in the sixth inning and the Mariners turned around after trailing 3-0 in their first game on the road. Rodriguez, 22, hit 28 homers last season to help Seattle end a 20-year postseason drought.

JB Crawford got a pair of RBI off starter Aaron Cival (1-1) for Seattle, which lost three of four to Cleveland at home last week.

Josh Bell led the run for the Guardians, who started the season 5-2 against Seattle and Oakland. But the defending AL Central champs couldn’t hold it under the 34,821 crowd that packed Progressive Field.

Trailing 3-0, the Mariners scored twice in the fifth before adding three in the sixth inning against Ceval, who went seven scoreless innings in Seattle last week.

For the Mariners, Dominican Rodriguez is 5-2, with one run scored and two RBIs; Teoscar Hernandez 5-1. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez, 4-1.

For the Guardian, Dominican Amed Rosario scored 3-1 in two rounds, Jose Ramirez 3-1, and Oscar Gonzalez 4-0.

