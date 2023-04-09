Joao Rojas misses a penalty kick, and Monterrey remains without points at the Azteca Stadium, and his coach explodes | football | sports

Monterrey was knocked out with a 2-1 defeat against Americain game date 14 of MX League. The Eagles eventually came back Joao Rojas got the equaliserbut he missed a twelve-step shot.

Maximilian Meza Put the visit on the scoreboard in the 19th minute, Diego Valdes called (36) f Federico Viñas overturned the score In the 79th minute. In the 90th minute, Rojas equalized, but missed the penalty kick.

“Ecuadorian footballers are not well seen abroad and not all of them have had successful careers,” says Joao Rojas.

plight of the Ecuadorian sparked controversy In the striped dressing room. Rojas entered the substitution in the 84th minute And after two, a penalty was imposed on Duvan Vergara, The tricolor took responsibility for the shot, but goalkeeper Luis Malagón saved it.

“It wasn’t my decision, players have already been appointed, They tried at home to support us on the pitch, and that’s where I’ll make those decisions.” Technician Victor Manuel Vucetich, In reproach for what happened.

Rojas’ shot went to the middle and Malagón stopped it with his feetto turn the Azteca stadium into a “lunatic asylum,” as he posted Millenniumwhich highlighted the “heroic” day of Azulcremas.

cheers They are referred to as “Questionable” penalty for Monterreyand is described as “Very Announced” Rojas Auctionalthough there was a gross error in its publication by confusing the attacker’s nationality as “Colombian”.

Despite the coach’s reprimand, The team confirms its support for Rojas, As did midfielder Luis Romo, who explained why Rojas took charge of the auction.

“We had a collector, however Joao felt confident, we wanted to give him support Because he has suffered a complex injury for eight months since he was injured, and Unfortunately he fails to do so, but he has the full support of the teamLet’s hope he gets out quickly because only he who shoots fails.”

As far as Clausura 2023 goes, Monterrey had four penalties, three of which failedThe portal confirmed, “highlighting the lack of penalty kick takers, because the four penalties had four different kicks.” mail.

German Bertram (date 1) against chivas, Rodrigo Aguirre (8) with Necaxa, f red (14) Before America is Kickers who were unable to convert From the twelve degrees to the chart.

Despite the blow of defeat, Monterrey remains firmly at the top with 34 pointsIt is followed by Toluca (28) and America, which, with its wins, added 27 units and moved up to third place. (Dr)