UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

the Champions League They entered the knockout stage and the Round of 16 among the 16 qualified teams was announced on Monday, December 13th. However, the process of drawing was classified as shameful, as it had to be repeated – when the crosses were identified – due to a glitch in the program.

In the first place, shocking crosses were appreciated, such as Lionel Messi, PSG against Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United or Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich. However, when the balls were moved again, it resulted in The Parisians now face Real MadridWhile the mattresses for the Red Devils.

UEFA President, Alexander Severin, provided statements in which he commented on how they proceeded in the face of the error and that they eventually repeated the draw for transparency.

“We got information that something was wrong with the software that I met on the phone with the providers and They suggested re-checking and that it was not known when the error occurred” Cervin said, according to Marca newspaper.

“We decided to be transparent and say this to learn for the future. It is too early to know the possible consequences. “he added.

He also apologized for what happened. “We cannot rely too much on technology. It was not a human error, it was a mistake by UEFA, we apologize to everyone” UEFA President said.

See the final transfers for the Champions League

Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

Villarreal vs. Juventus

Inter vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain vs. real Madrid

When will you play the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The first legs will be played between two weeks and February 23, while the return matches will take place between March 8 and 16.