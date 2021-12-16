December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

Cassandra Curtis December 16, 2021 2 min read

the Champions League They entered the knockout stage and the Round of 16 among the 16 qualified teams was announced on Monday, December 13th. However, the process of drawing was classified as shameful, as it had to be repeated – when the crosses were identified – due to a glitch in the program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Message for Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe says he thirsts for ‘different cultures’

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ex-Formula 1 driver blasts Chico Perez: I don’t know how happy he is

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Jesus Dueñas leaves Tigres and can be next to Tuca

December 15, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis