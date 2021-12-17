viral | Faik Bolkiah is the richest footballer in the world that no one knows and no club wants: Know his history | Instagram | Portugal | Bahrain | nnda nnrt stories | stories

From Faiq Bolkiah? This is the question that more than one person on social networks asked himself when he learned the history of the player who is considered the richest football player in the world at only 23 years old (there is more speculation than the Argentine. Lionel Messi or portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo), but his name is just starting to appear after you run out of equipment.

Trained in English football, he started his football career at AFC Newbury and later at the hands of the lower categories of Southampton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Stoke City, until he reached Leicester in 2016, this player arrived a year and a half ago to Club Sport Marítimo de la First Division Portugal.

However, the club based in Funchal, Madeira, announced in the last hours that it had reached an agreement with Bolkiah To terminate the contract he joined for his employees until June 2022 after hitting zero in the summer of 2020 and without making his official debut, the online edition of the Spanish newspaper reported. The voice of Galicia.

His greatest achievement: the substitute bench

Although he left Premier League In search of opportunities, the midfielder leaves Portuguese football with more pain than glory, as his greatest achievement during his tenure. “defend” The green shirt was his appearance in February 2021 on the bench during the match against Sporting Lisbon.

Seems to be a son Jeffrey Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei, as well as the nephew of the Sultan Cheb Hassan BolkiahAnd his possession of a huge fortune estimated at 15 billion euros is not enough for the young man to succeed in professional football, despite his experience in alternative teams for important European clubs.

Distractions over skills

Born in Los Angeles, United StateThe nationalization of Brunei, a dream Faiq Bolkiah A footballer is often overshadowed by his eccentricities, like the tiger he has as a pet (he plays ball with him) or he spends an exorbitant sum of 35 million euros a month.

“I’m a fast player, I like to get things done. I’m a winger and a number 10, I like to play straight and score goals”, he once said when asked about his playing style and professional resume which includes scoring a goal five times wearing the Brunei football shirt.

His time with the Brunei football team

After playing with the Brunei U19 football team, as well as with the U21 and U23 teams, Faiq Bolkiah Finally, he made his first-team debut on 15 October 2016 in the 2016 Suzuki AFF Cup qualifier match against East Timor, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Bronze team after goals from Oday Saeed and Shafi. Ruffino Gama for East Timor, as detailed Wikipedia.