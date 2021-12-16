Message for Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe says he thirsts for ‘different cultures’

2021-12-15

“Human connections” and “life experience” are more than money, says Moghadam Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe In an interview with Weekly Paris Match Published this Thursday, he also explained that he is “hungry for travel, encounters and different cultures.”

More: Barcelona wants an almost impossible dream. Haaland signed

“Human relations are more exciting (than money),” explains the Paris Saint-Germain star and the French team. “Even from the lower quality encounters, I learned useful lessons,” the soon-to-be 23-year-old adds.

“It is the life experience that matters more than money, though important, because we have families to support. I thirst above all for discoveries, travel and encounters with different players and cultures,” adds the player who is positioned near real Madrid In the pre-season.

But the striker does not talk about the failure of his transfer to the white team or his future at club level, “the only taboo”, as he explains to the weekly as an introduction.

Continuing the theme of money and its early fame, the player was born Bondi, in the vicinity of Paris, admits: “It was a little difficult, at first, to have that feeling of being considered a gem. Fortunately, my parents did not talk to me about amounts. And they did a good job: how do you teach a 14-year-old after he Declared he was worth millions of euros?

“Thanks to that, I’ve had a calm relationship with money: I know it’s important, and I’m happy to have it, but it’s not what cheers me up every second of the day.”