Ex-Formula 1 driver blasts Chico Perez: I don’t know how happy he is

Last weekend closed off a great season of Formula 1 with Max Verstappen s Red Bull win in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the same thing that had an excellent performance for the Mexican pilot Sergio Perez.

The Mexican midfielder caught the attention of the first division fans with a defensive maneuver against him Lewis HamiltonWho is with him? mercedes I saw him lose advantage approximately ten seconds when trying to swipe to Guadalajara.

The work was worth it Max Verstappen calls Chico Perez a ‘legend’, who was also praised by the international press, although not all rosy, as a former pilot of Formula 1 He didn’t mind criticizing his performance.

It’s about the French Sebastian Bordis, who was in Class 1 motorsport in 2008 and 2009 was the one who threw darts when responding to a post in Twitter Made by the journalist Will Buxton.

I thought you love racing, that was BS. I can’t understand how Perez could be so happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did.

Deliberately slow down and use every dirty trick to derail Hamilton. Zero sportsmanship, from the whole team really. – Sebastien Bordes (@BourdaisOnTrack) December 14, 2021

in the end, Verstappen He took the title by winning the last round of the race, not forgetting Thank Checo Perez What he did in the Yas Marina Circuit.