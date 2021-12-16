December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ex-Formula 1 driver blasts Chico Perez: I don't know how happy he is

Cassandra Curtis December 16, 2021 2 min read

Mexico City /

Last weekend closed off a great season of Formula 1 with Max Verstappen s Red Bull win in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the same thing that had an excellent performance for the Mexican pilot Sergio Perez.

The Mexican midfielder caught the attention of the first division fans with a defensive maneuver against him Lewis HamiltonWho is with him? mercedes I saw him lose advantage approximately ten seconds when trying to swipe to Guadalajara.

The work was worth it Max Verstappen calls Chico Perez a ‘legend’, who was also praised by the international press, although not all rosy, as a former pilot of Formula 1 He didn’t mind criticizing his performance.

It’s about the French Sebastian Bordis, who was in Class 1 motorsport in 2008 and 2009 was the one who threw darts when responding to a post in Twitter Made by the journalist Will Buxton.

“I thought you like racing, that’s ridiculous. I can’t begin to understand How can Peres be happy with himself s How do people applaud him for what he did?. Slow down on purpose and use everything dirty tricks to block Hamilton. Lack of sportsmanship on the part of the whole team.” Red Bull.

in the end, Verstappen He took the title by winning the last round of the race, not forgetting Thank Checo Perez What he did in the Yas Marina Circuit.

More Stories

You may have missed

