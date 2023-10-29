Tyson Fury falls to the canvas, but defeats Francis Ngannou

SBN DigitalReading: 4 minutes.

Fury defeats Ngannou by split decision Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou via split decision in the “Battle of the Worst” in Riyadh.

World boxing champion Tyson Fury was knocked out by martial artist Francis Ngannou, but it was enough to defeat him by split decision.

English Tyson Fury, heavyweight world champion Subordinate World Boxing Council (WBC) He fell in front of the Cameroonian Francis Ngannouformer heavyweight champion UFCBut he still managed to defeat him by split decision in the boxing match held at the Boulevard Hall in Saudi Arabia.

Judges Alan Krebs and Juan Carlos Pelayo voted 95-94 and 96-93 respectively in favor of Fury, while Ed Garner saw Ngannou win 95-94.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“It wasn’t in the script. Francis is a great fighter. He’s a great fighter and his weird style was complicated,” Fury said after the fight. “I respected (Ngannou) before and during the fight.”

In the third round, a downward blow from the Cameroonian sent the world champion WBC And Number one in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

Fury’s shocked look while on the canvas reflects his surprise and expectation that the rest of the fight will not be a cakewalk as he had budgeted.

Fury explained of his fall: “This is boxing. He caught me well with a jab.”

The rest of the fight Fury pleaded with his boxing IQ to stop with his strikes and footwork to the power of the Cameroonian who came out very strong despite the setback in his pro debut in the art of Vestiana.

Ngannou stressed that he is very proud of his performance, and is now ready to continue honing his boxing skills. “I may have landed more punches, but I once again proved a lot of people wrong. I’m a great fighter.”

The Cameroonian confirmed: “Now I know that I was created for this shit. I am a wolf and I am ready to bite a lot of sheep.”

And at the end of the fight, which does not leave the English fighter in a very good position, the unified heavyweight king and No. 3 in the pound-for-pound rankings, the Ukrainian. Oleksandr UsykHe entered the ring to confront the British boxer.

Both fighters confirmed that their next fight will be between them for the four belts and the title of undisputed champion of the most brilliant division in boxing.

Fury’s championship was not on the line in this fight against Ngannou that took place in a Organizing a boxing ring Up to 10 rounds.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), 35, was coming off two TKO wins, a sixth-round TKO of Dillian Whyte in April 2022 and a 10th-round TKO of Derek Chisora ​​in December.

Fury is expected to face the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship, but when talks to end the fight broke down in March, Fury set his sights on Ngannou even though he already had a deal to fight Usyk.

Ngannou, 37, who trains in Las Vegas, won the UFC heavyweight championship by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. He defended the belt against Cyril Jean at UFC 270 in January 2022. One year later, Ngannou left the UFC and signed with PFL , a deal that allowed him to achieve his dream of debuting as a professional boxer.

Francis Ngannou knocked out Tyson Fury in the third round with a left hook. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Billboard results for October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

• Tyson Fury G (DD-10/10) Francis Ngannou, heavyweight

• Fabio Wardley G (TKO-7/12) David Adele, heavy

•Joseph Parker ing (KO-3/10) Simon Keane is heavy

• Arslanbek Mahmudov ing (TKO-1/10) Junior Anthony Wright, heavy

• Jack McGann G (TKO-2/8) Alcibeide Duran, super welterweight

• Carlos Takam L (TKO-4/10) Martin Bacoli is heavy

• Moses Itauma G (TKO-1/6) Istvan Bernath, heavy