The house is run by Adulis García, voiced by Ernesto Jerez

For many, Home Run narrated by Ernesto Jerez is a glory, because his creative way of singing songs evokes emotions, and the person who connects Adulis Garciawas no exception.

One game of 2023 MLB World Seriesbetween the Enneagram Arizona Diamondbacks And Texas RangersIt was one of the best teams ever, and the way the home team came back with strikes was epic.

Adulis Garcia He became the champion of the first “Fall Classic”, but before that, Corey Seager He left the table serving up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

Many baseball players grew up listening to it Ernesto JerezHis dreams were to hit a quadruple hit, and for the Dominican voice to accompany his memorial with song “Say no to that ball!”.

Jerez has called hundreds and hundreds of games since he officially became the lead voice for ESPN Latin America in 1995.

You might be interested: Texans came through: Corey Seager tied the game in the first with a homer in the ninth

arousing! Ernesto Jerez recounted Adulis Garcia’s home run with great rapture

In itself, a home run Seeger Bringing to their feet more than 40,000 fans attended the match The sphere of global lifeWith his kilometer strike, which raised some frustration Notification.

This is not the first time that Garcia He disguises himself as the group’s hero TexasHe did that over the course of nine games MLB 2023 postseasonBut the one that appeared on Friday, October 27, remained in the memory of many.

For the bottom of entry #11, Miguel Castrodiluted Arizona DiamondbacksTry to stop the Texans’ powerful offense.

after going out, Adulis Garcia He saw five pitches from the reliever, and with the count 3-1, he drove the ball toward right field… I quote the phrase from Ernesto Jerez.

As soon as the ball landed in the stands, Ernesto Jerez performed his signature song «Broooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooowuuuuuations to that ball!.

Enjoy the video…