October 28, 2023

The date of the return to Ledum is indicated (sources)

October 28, 2023

Cuban man Unisuke Maya He is without a doubt one of the best shooters in the league right now. Agilas Sibanias in dominican republic.

A few days ago, the winter football season began in that country. In fact, the man from Pinar del Río was scheduled to play in the third match of the schedule against him Eastern bulls.advertisements

But before the aforementioned match, this was announced Unisuke Maya I was in a daily state. Since his last outing, in exhibition games, he has felt discomfort in his throwing arm, but nothing serious. This information has been announced Jose Légerboss Sipanyas Eagles.

Yunesky Maya will be back soon

So, on Friday, October 27, 2023, Cuban was trending again. Following information provided by the official X/Twitter account of Francis Romero.

In the tweet, he explains this in detail Unisuke Maya He has made pitches in his team’s training sessions. He is expected to return to the hill between November 7 and 12.

Excellent news for the Eagles who once again need the services of the Pinar del Río player, who was the leader in effectiveness during the 2022 season with 1.34 in 40.1 innings, as Romero also reported in his post.

Maya played eight games, winning three and losing one, allowing 29 hits and just eight runs, walking 12 and retiring 24 batters across three strikeouts, leaving a WHIP of 1.02.

We hope for a full recovery Unisuke Maya Watch the procedure again before the scheduled time.

The Cuban pitcher has extensive experience in winter ball, having played for Tigres de Lisi since 2013, and his participation in Dominican baseball has become more frequent over the years.

