Cristiano Ronaldo’s son makes his debut with a goal for Al-Nasr U13 and the celebration goes viral

son Cristiano Ronaldo He had a dream to debut with him Al-Nasr U-13 He scored eleven steps and at the celebration he paid tribute to his father, who at 38 years old is a major figure in Arab football.

Cristiano Junior emulates the legendary CR7 celebration

Cristiano Junior It was introduced on Friday with the lower categories of Victory He scored his first goal against Saudi Arabia The Conqueror.





The son of CR7 scored his first goal with Al-Nasr U13

The son of the Portuguese star made his debut as a scorer from the eleventh step and immediately ran towards the corner kick, doing his father’s famous ‘yes’ celebration; The celebration was accompanied by some of his new colleagues.

At the age of 13 years, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr He played in the lower categories of Juventus And Manchester United Now he aims to become one of the future stars of the team Victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Haaland and Mbappe behind

At the age of 38, Cristiano Ronaldo has regained the form he showed in previous seasons, scoring 24 goals in his last 22 matches. With this data, it exceeds the year 2023 Erling Haaland And Kylian Mbappe. That’s why the Portuguese made a strong phrase.





So far in 2023 and with many games to come, the leadership of this year’s top scorers is on fire. At least among the big heroes.

Erling HaalandBetween Manchester City and Norway, he has 40 goals; while Kylian Mbappe, from Paris Saint-Germain and France, collected 37. Now, there is a star who has left elite football, and at the age of 38, he still has some distance to go. Cristiano Ronaldo, between Al-Nasr and Portugal, scored 43 goals in 2023. In his last 22 matches, he screamed 24 times.

For this reason, he affirmed in a press conference in the King Saud University Stadium hall in Riyadh: “I do not care about records. What I think is to enjoy the moment, our team is getting better and better. Our coach and technical group helped us a lot in achieving this Victory On the top. I am amused. “I think that was the key word in what I was doing.”

On the other hand, he put himself above others. “It would be a lie to say that I am not happy about scoring goals and playing well. But Cristiano is not like everyone else. I am different from others, and that is why I continue to play and do things well.”

However, he realized the importance of the team: “Only with the help of my teammates and coaches, I was able to reach the highest level. And this for me is the most important thing. I repeat, it is about enjoying the moment and continuing to help Al-Nassr and the national team.”