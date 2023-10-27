“If he does not leave, it is for the club’s benefit.”

2023-10-27

real madrid coach, Carlo AncelottiThis Friday, he praised the quarry of BarcelonaBut he noted that “we also have youngsters with an amazing future,” ahead of the classic match against Barcelona on Saturday.

“The guys enjoyed this moment because they are the first team (from Barcelona) “He had a lot of injuries,” he said. “They benefited from the quality of the youth team.” Ancelotti In the press conference before the 11th round match of the league. “I love them all very much,” the Merengue coach added, referring to players like Lamine. Yamal, Fermin Lopez Or the most recent, Marc Guyot. “They are young men with a great future, but we also have young men with an amazing future: Bellingham is very young; Vinicius “He’s very small, Camavinga is very small…” he explained.

"If you have a lot of injuries during the season, you have to integrate young people, we have three or four who are very close to playing with the first team," Ancelotti insisted on the doors of a classic match that they reached "with motivation." " "It is an important match, worth the three points, but it is worth a lot in team dynamics. At the classification level, the season is very long and it is too early to say that it is decisive," the Italian coach said. "The league will be very competitive until the end," added Ancelotti, who explained that J.Audi Bellingham He will be on the field on Saturday Olympic Louis Company. "He will play tomorrow because he is fine, he has recovered well," Ancelotti said after the Englishman recovered from some discomfort he noticed after the Champions League match against Sporting Braga on Tuesday (2-1 win).

He said: “I feel good and I continue to work a little to reach the match in the best conditions.” Bellingham Thursday in an interview with Spanish public television. A win on Saturday would boost the Merengues to the top of the league standings and could leave them at the top alone if Girona fail on Friday against Celta Vigo.

