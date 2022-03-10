March 10, 2022

Criticism of Neymar after his exclusion from Paris Saint-Germain

Cassandra Curtis March 10, 2022 1 min read

Mexico City /

The Paris Saint-Germain Tracked into the round of 16 Champions League Kiss Real Madrid All members of the Paris national team were not immune from criticism, especially the Brazilian Neymarof cost 222 million euros For the club, but the lack of commitment is questionable.

Daniel RiveroFrench journalist collaborating at CMRAnd left harsh criticism of the Brazilian player, asking him to leave the French establishment.

“you have to go, No longer a football playerAnd the You have to go to fashion week. He said.

Neymar They collaborated in a wonderful play with a goal Kylian Mbappebut his good match fell even Karim Benzema He scored the first of the three goals he scored for Real Madrid, as he ended up with a javelin score for PSG and left a forgotten night in Santiago Bernabeu.

After the match against Madridin Spain it turned out Gianluigi Donnarumma And the Neymar They had a vigorous discussion, making accusations at their performance in a duel Champions.

