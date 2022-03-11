Classic: This is how Round 10 of the 2022 Clausura Championship will play in Honduras

The second round of the 2022 Honduran National League Final Tournament will kick off this weekend with a Round 10 dispute, featuring the Classic.

And the sports activity will begin on Saturday when the marathon will be hosted by Vida, in the match that was scheduled at the Jankel Rosenthal Stadium, but was moved to the Olympic. It will start at 5.06 pm.

The change is due to a sporting issue, with Green Monster doing better on the Olympic Stadium, plus playing for Yankel has been a struggle for coach Martín ‘Tato’ García who in his last matches has come under extra pressure for shouts and insults from a section of the crowd demanding his departure.