March 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Classic: This is how Round 10 of the 2022 Clausura Championship will play in Honduras

Classic: This is how Round 10 of the 2022 Clausura Championship will play in Honduras

Cassandra Curtis March 11, 2022 2 min read

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The second round of the 2022 Honduran National League Final Tournament will kick off this weekend with a Round 10 dispute, featuring the Classic.

And the sports activity will begin on Saturday when the marathon will be hosted by Vida, in the match that was scheduled at the Jankel Rosenthal Stadium, but was moved to the Olympic. It will start at 5.06 pm.

The change is due to a sporting issue, with Green Monster doing better on the Olympic Stadium, plus playing for Yankel has been a struggle for coach Martín ‘Tato’ García who in his last matches has come under extra pressure for shouts and insults from a section of the crowd demanding his departure.

Saturday’s session will continue in an hour (6:00 pm) with the duel between Lobos de la Ubin and Real Sociedad at Marcelo Tinoco Stadium in Danley.

At 7:15 pm, he will visit Olympia Perla del Ulúa to face Honduran Progreso. Meringue will seek to return to the path of victory in Humberto Micheletti, after losing in the previous date against Victoria.

Specifically, tournament leader Jaiba Brava will wrap up the day when he welcomes Platense at 7:30pm at the local Ceibeño Stadium. The tenth date of the competition will conclude on Sunday with a classic match at the National Stadium, where Motagua will take on the passionate Real Spain side that have won five consecutive victories since the departure of Raul “Potro” Gutierrez.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Criticism of Neymar after his exclusion from Paris Saint-Germain

March 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Julio Cesar Chavez is tired of his son Omar: ‘He just says nonsense’

March 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

New faces! “Bolillo” Gómez called up 25 players for the Honduran mini tournament in Siguatepeque

March 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Classic: This is how Round 10 of the 2022 Clausura Championship will play in Honduras

March 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The College of Chemical Sciences invites “Choose and Imagine Yourself” sessions

March 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Demi Rose shows off her huge ‘Peach’ hot in a mini swimsuit

March 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Strong sending from President Duke in the United States

March 10, 2022 Winston Hale