March 11, 2022

Querétaro confirms changes to the organization and sends a message to fans

Cassandra Curtis March 11, 2022 1 min read

Mexico City /

Through a statement posted on the club’s social networking sites Queretaro regret it Happened in La Corregidora Last Saturday confirmed that Team management ‘will move to a new board’exactly likeAlready announced yet Liga MX Club Association.

On top of the project Professionals with proven experience will be integrated With the aim of protecting the work of collaborators, football players and coaches; Beside Keep the dream of many players Of the lower classes and schools of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro “, the Foundation participates.

Message to the fans

Similarly, the Queretaro team took the opportunity to Send a message to your hobbyThis is before the match against necaxawhich will be held on Friday at Victoria Stadium.

“We know that Querétaro fans are not as they are said today in different latitudes. “The sabotage we are experiencing has nothing to do with the football party,” he said.

Tomorrow we will jump onto the field dressed as Gallos Blancos, even from the field We can show what football really is, As well as the respect we feel towards the fans of all the teams and especially for what they believe in us.”

