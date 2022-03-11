March 11, 2022

Team roster, Peru national team: Gareca Conference live via GOLPERU, FPF Play and Youtube | Calling up Peru vs Uruguay | Peru vs Paraguay | Peru team | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Football – Peruvian

Cassandra Curtis March 11, 2022
Ricardo Gareca: “Perce Lisa is a great promise in Peruvian football and we are following him closely. We believe that on these dates there are no reasons to change the strikers who have been called up.”

Ricardo Gareca: “Peru must go out to play Uruguay at their best and at their best. We can’t speculate on anything.”

Follow Ricardo Gareca’s comments directly from Vedina.

Ricardo Gareca: “We see Yoshimar Yoten in good spirits and football. We noticed a lot of preparation for him during his preparation.”

Those summoned are:

Pedro Galez
Joseph Carvalho
Angelo Campos
Louis Advincula
Aldo Corzo
Gilmar Laura
Carlos Zambrano
Miguel Araujo
Alexander Callins
Louis Abram
Christian Ramos
Miguel Traocco
Mark Lopez
Renato Tapia
Wilder Cartagena
gossipmer balloon
Sergio Pina
Horace Calcatera
Yoshimar Jotun
Christopher Gonzalez
Andrew Carrillo
Gabriel Costa
Edison flowers
Christian how
Raziel Garcia
Gianluca Lapadula
Alex Valera
Santiago Urmeno

Ricardo Gareca’s press conference begins and he gives the summons’ list.

You can follow the Gareca conference minute by minute on the EL BOCÓN website.

On March 24, Peru vs. Uruguay in Montevideo, Ricardo Gareca’s side head to victory to secure qualification for Qatar 2022.

The FPF published information about the Ricardo Gareca conference. This Friday, the 11th the final date for the qualifiers will be announced.

The Ricardo Gareca conference will be broadcast on the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) YouTube channel and its FPF Play app.

Anticipation among “Bicolor” fans is great to see who was called up to the Peruvian team.

At 12 noon, Ricardo Gareca will give a personal press conference where he will announce his team for the matches ahead of Uruguay in Montevideo and Paraguay in Lima.

good morning! Within two hours, Ricardo Gareca, coach of the Peruvian national team, will announce the final list of those called up for the date of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ricardo Gareca is expected to include his entire team as Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Pedro Galese, Renato Tapia and others. However, there will be neither Paulo Guerrero nor Jefferson Farfan, who have recovered from their injuries and remain uncontested this year.

Ricardo Gareca’s press conference will be on Friday, March 11th from 12:00 noon in the Videna facilities.

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca will hold a press conference to give the call-up list for the latest double date of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

