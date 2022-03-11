Team roster, Peru national team: Gareca Conference live via GOLPERU, FPF Play and Youtube | Calling up Peru vs Uruguay | Peru vs Paraguay | Peru team | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Football – Peruvian

Ricardo Gareca: “Peru must go out to play Uruguay at their best and at their best. We can’t speculate on anything.”
Ricardo Gareca: “We see Yoshimar Yoten in good spirits and football. We noticed a lot of preparation for him during his preparation.”
Those summoned are:
Pedro Galez
Joseph Carvalho
Angelo Campos
Louis Advincula
Aldo Corzo
Gilmar Laura
Carlos Zambrano
Miguel Araujo
Alexander Callins
Louis Abram
Christian Ramos
Miguel Traocco
Mark Lopez
Renato Tapia
Wilder Cartagena
gossipmer balloon
Sergio Pina
Horace Calcatera
Yoshimar Jotun
Christopher Gonzalez
Andrew Carrillo
Gabriel Costa
Edison flowers
Christian how
Raziel Garcia
Gianluca Lapadula
Alex Valera
Santiago Urmeno
Ricardo Gareca’s press conference begins and he gives the summons’ list.
On March 24, Peru vs. Uruguay in Montevideo, Ricardo Gareca’s side head to victory to secure qualification for Qatar 2022.
Ricardo Gareca is expected to include his entire team as Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Pedro Galese, Renato Tapia and others. However, there will be neither Paulo Guerrero nor Jefferson Farfan, who have recovered from their injuries and remain uncontested this year.
