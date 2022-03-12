According to Marca, there is already a date for Real Madrid to close the Mbappe deal

Madrid, Spain.
News about the future Kylian Mbappe It intensified in recent days after Paris Saint-Germain was eliminated from the Champions League, and lost, with Return Included (3-1)against Real Madrid, a situation that seems to distance the star wanted by the Meringue club itself from the French capital.
Despite the defeat against Real Madrid, the French footballer once again showed that he is the most decisive player at the moment. For this reason, his decision all the greats of Europe are in anticipation because, most likely, he will end up at the Bernabéu.
This was reported by the newspaper Brand On his cover on Saturday 12 March, he confirmed that Mbappe’s signature for Real Madrid “expires next week”. And the information added, “If all goes as planned for both parties, the signing of the official agreement that will link the French footballer to the white team will be concluded in the middle of next week.”
According to this publication always, the white club and the player’s agents give the final “approval” to the agreement, which will be completed with a signing bonus of 60-80 million euros. He adds, “In recent days, negotiations between the two parties have intensified, and everything indicates that the matter ended before Friday.”
How much will MBAPPÉ earn?
Marca also commented that the contract with Kylian will be official until the end of this season, as Mbappe himself is still immersed in the struggle for the French League title with Paris Saint-Germain.
In addition, Marca confirmed that the French striker’s salary will rise to 25 million euros clean per season.
The only guarantee of this Paris Saint-Germain in a few hours is the level of Mbappe, one of the few players who escaped the criticism of the French press after the defeat. As in the first leg, he scored again in Madrid, becoming the second leading scorer of Paris Saint-Germain with 157 goals, ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
But Kiki will change his shirt next summer in Europe. The world champion striker, who embodies the future at the age of 23, will be free to join the team he wants in June, at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, who rejected 200 million euros from Real Madrid in the “Mercato” as of January. .
