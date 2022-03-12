James Rodriguez without continuity and the end of the 2022 Qatar League calendar | Colombians abroad

Attention to the sporting present of James Rodriguez In the face of the last stage of the South American qualifiers. The Colombian midfielder missed Friday’s match with Al Rayyan and doubts about the injury are growing.

In addition to the alleged physical problems, another detail leaves a bleak picture about his future in the Qatari league…

The 3-2 victory over Al Shamal marked the end of Al Rayyan’s league season. The team led by Laurent Blanc was saved for much of the competition and later replaced by Nicholas Cordova from relegation, remaining in eighth place with 24 units in 22 games.

On the other hand, James & Co were eliminated last weekend from the Prince’s Cup in the quarter-finals. On March 5, they fell in a penalty shootout against Al Wakra.

so it is, Rodriguez Rubio would have made it to the national team if he had been called up, with nearly a month of inactivity. His last duel was precisely in the aforementioned cup. It is worth noting that Colombia will play on March 24 and 29 in the qualifiers.

Now, what is left for Cocottino to play?

The only thing left for Al Rayyan this season is the AFC Champions LeagueInternational tournament held in Asia. It combines the first group with Istiklal Dushanbe of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia Al Hilal (where Gustavo Cuellar plays) and the winner of the bracket between Sarja and Al-Zawra.

Although the logic suggests that they will advance to the next round, the level shown throughout the Qatari league is discouraging.

In the event that Al Rayyan is eliminated from the group stage, James will spend a long period of inactivity. The last duel at this stage will take place on April 27, and the next season will begin in Qatar in mid-September. Almost five months of dormancy…

We will even have to wait for the decision they will make in that country on the local rent, considering that the World Cup will take place between November and December.

The only solution, and what has been discussed in recent months, is to play in the AFC Champions League and eventually find a team in Europe to do pre-season and start on a new path 100% on a physical level.