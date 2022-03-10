Julio Cesar Chavez is tired of his son Omar: ‘He just says nonsense’

Midtime Opening

When will the day be when the Chávez family can live together in holy peace without wanting to “kill bravely” Cesar del Boccio. because Controversy hits Julio Cesar Chavez againwhich was recently His son Omar accuses himfrom not responding to his grandmother’s calls and Being “manipulated” by his current wife, Miriam Escobar.

Omar Chavez posted a video In social networks where he denounces that Mrs. Isabel Gonzalez, her grandmother And the mother of the great Mexican hero, You have not been able to communicate with your son for months because of The former boxer banned him Not knowing about her, as well as suggesting that this estrangement will be due to her father’s partner.

In addition, the son of the legend mentioned that Myriam Escobar is responsible for getting away Him and his little one with Julius CaesarWhich was not supported by TV Analyst Azteca and responded forcefully on social media using it great words.

“Unfortunately My son Omar is a little upsetI understand but I don’t agree with him. He’s angry and frustrated and talks nonsenseBut now he’s old and he knows what he’s doing. He says a lot of nonsensebut I accept him as he is, he will always be in my heart because I love him, but when he is angry, a lot of nonsense is said and he is,” Cesar del Boccio said on Instagram.

“Shut your mouth you assholes”; Chavez defends his wife

Every mother Omar Chavez Numerous reactions have been generated on the networks, with many Comments attacking Ms. Escobar for being one “rotten apple” In the life of the legendary multi-hero boxer, but he issued a clear warning to those who think without knowing the facts.

I want to clarify some Rumors about my wife which I disagree with. She has supported me in both difficult and joyful moments in my life, and I am very happy with her, but unfortunately The offensive comments are coming towards my wife I say I’m a doll and a Mandelon“, a statement.

“Tell all those assholes who talk badly about my lady to shut up Because they don’t know what they’re talking about. Blessings.”

How is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

Within the same letter in which he defended his partner, JC Chavez confirms Junior is experiencing ‘sad moments’but he trusts that he will finally leave the addiction after his addiction New admission to rehabilitation center.