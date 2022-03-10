March 10, 2022

New faces! "Bolillo" Gómez called up 25 players for the Honduran mini tournament in Siguatepeque

March 10, 2022

2022-03-09

  • Douglas Oriana Cibrian

Technical Honduras national teamAnd the Hernan “Polillo” Gomez, It called up 25 local players for a mini-action course from March 14-17 in Siguatepeque with the goal of closing the octagonal Concacaf.

in this list Carlos Argueta of life and Roger Sander from life, Christian Sakaza And the Sylvain Guevara Honduras advances, Gerson Chavez Real Spain and Jonathan Nunez From Motagua, who received his first call to the absolute “H”.

The other person who will also sweat on the Bicolor shirt for the first time will be Marvin “The Arrow” Bernárdez from life.

In the attack, summoned Bolillo Jason MejiaAnd the Angel TejedaAnd the Edwin Solano Previously Junior Footman.

The national team will face qualifying matches against Panama, Mexico and the United States on March 24, 27 and 30, respectively.

Honduras reach this end of the qualifying rounds with no hope of qualifying for World Cup Qatar 2022, but with the commitment to add not to continue dropping in the FIFA ranking. Watch CONCACAF qualifiers schedule

The Colombian coach started in recent days Club visits To speak with the coaches and start refining the details for the 2026 process.

call list

goalkeepers
Luis Lopez (Real Spain)
Edric Mengevar (Olympia)
Roberto Lopez (life)

defenses
Denel Maldonado (Motagua)
Franklin Flores (Royalty of Spain)
Marcelo Santos (Motagua)
Alans Vargas (marathon)
Getsil Montes (Real Spain)
Marcelo Pereira (Motagua)
Wesley Decas (Motagua)
Carlos Argueta (life)

mediators
Juan Delgado (Motagua)
Edwin Rodriguez (Olympia)
Jorge Alvarez (Olympia)
Roger Sander (Life)
Cristian Sacaza (Honduras advance)
Gerson Chavez (Real Spain)
Marvin Bernards (Life)
Jonathan Nunez (Motagua)
Sylvin Guevara (Honduras advance)
Jacques Jean Baptiste (UPNFM)

attackers
Jason Mejia (Real Spain)
Angel Tejeda (Motagua)
Junior Footman (Real Spain)
Edwin Solano (marathon)

