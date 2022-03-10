New faces! “Bolillo” Gómez called up 25 players for the Honduran mini tournament in Siguatepeque

2022-03-09

Technical Honduras national teamAnd the Hernan “Polillo” Gomez, It called up 25 local players for a mini-action course from March 14-17 in Siguatepeque with the goal of closing the octagonal Concacaf.

in this list Carlos Argueta of life and Roger Sander from life, Christian Sakaza And the Sylvain Guevara Honduras advances, Gerson Chavez Real Spain and Jonathan Nunez From Motagua, who received his first call to the absolute “H”.

The other person who will also sweat on the Bicolor shirt for the first time will be Marvin “The Arrow” Bernárdez from life.

In the attack, summoned Bolillo Jason MejiaAnd the Angel TejedaAnd the Edwin Solano Previously Junior Footman.

The national team will face qualifying matches against Panama, Mexico and the United States on March 24, 27 and 30, respectively.