Pan American Games Santiago 2023 Live today October 26: Mexico regains second place in the medal table

A golden day for Mexico

At the end of the procedures scheduled for the sixth day of Pan American Games in Chile In 2023, the Mexican delegation took second place in the medal table.

There were 9 medals competed for by the South American country on October 26, 2023. Of the total, the Mexican delegation won four first places and increased its harvest to reach 30 gold medals.

Mexico now occupies the silver position after overtaking the United States, which added 59 gold, 40 silver and the same number of bronze, boosting the total number of 139. Meanwhile, the tricolor delegation completed the list by adding 15 silver and 25 bronze. 70 confessions in total.

The winning disciplines on Thursday 26 October were modern pentathlon, track cycling, shooting and tennis. Meanwhile, two bronze medals were obtained in boxing and volleyball.

The medal table on day six of Pan American Games activities is dominated by:

USA – 59 gold, 40 silver, 40 bronze. (139 in total). Mexico – 30 gold, 15 silver, 25 bronze (70 total). Canada – 29 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze (83 total). Brazil – 14 gold, 25 silver, 27 bronze (66 overall). Colombia – 6 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze (29 overall).

It is worth noting that although Canada exceeds its total quota of medals won MexicoThe criterion for placing one country over another takes into account the number of gold medals obtained. In this area, Mexico is ahead of the Maple Leaf delegation by one margin.