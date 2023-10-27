October 27, 2023

Pan American Games Santiago 2023 Live today October 26: Mexico regains second place in the medal table

Cassandra Curtis October 27, 2023 4 min read

A golden day for Mexico

At the end of the procedures scheduled for the sixth day of Pan American Games in Chile In 2023, the Mexican delegation took second place in the medal table.

There were 9 medals competed for by the South American country on October 26, 2023. Of the total, the Mexican delegation won four first places and increased its harvest to reach 30 gold medals.

Mexico now occupies the silver position after overtaking the United States, which added 59 gold, 40 silver and the same number of bronze, boosting the total number of 139. Meanwhile, the tricolor delegation completed the list by adding 15 silver and 25 bronze. 70 confessions in total.

The winning disciplines on Thursday 26 October were modern pentathlon, track cycling, shooting and tennis. Meanwhile, two bronze medals were obtained in boxing and volleyball.

The medal table on day six of Pan American Games activities is dominated by:

  1. USA – 59 gold, 40 silver, 40 bronze. (139 in total).
  2. Mexico – 30 gold, 15 silver, 25 bronze (70 total).
  3. Canada – 29 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze (83 total).
  4. Brazil – 14 gold, 25 silver, 27 bronze (66 overall).
  5. Colombia – 6 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze (29 overall).

It is worth noting that although Canada exceeds its total quota of medals won MexicoThe criterion for placing one country over another takes into account the number of gold medals obtained. In this area, Mexico is ahead of the Maple Leaf delegation by one margin.

Likewise, Mexico is seven gold medals away from equaling the record it set at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in 2019, and 10 days before the action. On that occasion, the country claimed 39 silver and 62 bronze, giving a total of 138 medals, and the country ranked third in the All-American medal table.

volleyball

the Mexico national team In the women’s volleyball category, she achieved the bronze medal in the competition by defeating the Argentine team in the third place duel. The win was historic because it was the first time a medal had been achieved in this discipline.

(X/@OlimpismoMex)

Cycling

Inside the racetrack, cyclist Yarely Acevedo He managed to win the medal gold In a test Omnium. With the gold medal, the Mexican delegation reached 30 medals on the sixth day of competition.

Jarelli Acevedo won the gold medal in the omnium race (Reuters/Agustín Markarian)
Jarelli Acevedo won the gold medal in the omnium race (Reuters/Agustín Markarian)

boxing

And in the 63.5 kg category Boxer Miguel Angel Martinez He defeated Dominican Alexi de la Cruz by split decision. In addition to securing his fight for The golden medal And at the Pan American Games as well Won a place for Mexico In the discipline competition scheduled for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Miguel Angel Martinez has received his ticket for the Paris 2024 Games (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)
Miguel Angel Martinez has received his ticket for the Paris 2024 Games (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

Tennis

After defeating Tristan Boyer in the Mexican round of 16 Ernesto Escobedo He was able to qualify for the next round, where he will face Argentine Facundo Diaz.

(X/@OlimpismoMex)
(X/@OlimpismoMex)

Modern pentathlon

Mayan and Catherine Oliver proudly celebrate carrying the Mexican flag after winning the gold medal. (X - @CONADE)
Mayan and Catherine Oliver proudly celebrate carrying the Mexican flag after winning the gold medal. (X – @CONADE)

Sisters Mayan and Catherine Oliverwere classified as continental champions at the event women’s modern pentathlon relay, At the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago 2023.

tennis

Women’s team tennis From Mexico made up of Monserrat Mejia, Alexandra Herrera And paola longoria, He won the gold medal in XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023. In an exciting confrontation, they beat Argentina 2-1, demonstrating their superiority on the pitch.

Mexican women’s tennis team wins gold in Santiago Credit: X@CONADE

Tennis

Talented Mexican tennis player, Ernesto EscobedoHe achieved an exciting victory by defeating the American competitor in three exciting sets Tristan Boyer. With a scoreboard that reflects the intensity of the match, Ernesto Escobedo Qualifies to the quarter-finals of XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023.

Ernesto Escobedo qualifies for the quarterfinals in tennis at the 2023 Pan American Games (@CONADE)
Ernesto Escobedo qualifies for the quarterfinals in tennis at the 2023 Pan American Games (@CONADE)

Women follow

Mayan and Catherine Oliver, The elite athletes of modern pentathlon battle it out in a test final Women follow In the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023.

These sisters showed their skill and perseverance in individual competitions by achieving gold and silver respectively. Now, they are joining forces in search of a new team achievement, looking forward to representing Mexico at the top of the US podium.

The Oliver sisters search for gold in the modern pentathlon relay final (@CONADE)
The Oliver sisters search for gold in the modern pentathlon relay final (@CONADE)

