SAN DIEGO – Emmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Saturday.
Chris Sale allowed only three hits—including two home runs—during his seven-inning outing, and Boston sent the Padres to their fourth straight loss and 11th loss in 13 games.
The 34-year-old Sale (4-2) made his standout fourth start and helped the Red Sox win their fourth. The lefty allowed the Homers to beat Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., but dominated a star-studded lineup.
Despite having the third-highest paycheck in the majors, the Padres are still missing at bat.
Sale got all the support he needed in the second half, when Valdez found a ball from Joe Musgrove (1-2) and sent the ball into the right field bench.
It was Quisqueyan’s third home run.
before selling Soto’s hit to right center field early in the second half. Tatís’s 440-foot run put the ball into the second floor of the left field bleachers to open the sixth inning.
Tatis hit seven homers this season and three sotos.
Kenley Jansen got his tenth save.
For the Red Sox, Mexican Alex Verdugo is 4-1 with an RBI. Dominican Rafael Devers 4-0, Raimel Tapia 4-1 with a run, Valdez 4-2 with a run scored and three RBIs. Puerto Rico’s Kiké Hernández is 4-2 with a run scored and three RBIs.
For the Padres, Dominican Tatis 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Soto 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Nelson Cruz 2-0. Venezuelans Jose Azúcar 3-0, Rugend Odor 1-0.
