Harry Kane, a goal, a score and the usual disappointment for England

The long wait for England to search for its second star will extend again for at least another four years, as the Three Lions team was eliminated from Qatar 2022 after losing to France. In a match in which they sometimes outperformed the current world champions.

Although France started with the strength of their world champion mark after Aurelien Chouamini’s score, those led by Didier Deschamps gradually faded onto the pitch. They were bypassed by the English who fully adhered to Southgate’s plan of cutting circuits to the French’s so-called extreme danger Kylian Mbappe.

The main protagonist is called to England and possibly to the party Harry Kanewho thrilled his fans like never before by scoring the equalizer from eleven steps in the 54th minute, a result he also achieved. He equaled the record set by Wayne Rooney as the all-time top scorer for an England national team who dreamed of an epic comeback.

however, The meeting process took an unexpected turn and within minutes, Kane had become the villain for England. Since then, after the best goal for France by Giroud with 12 minutes left in the match.

When all seemed lost for England, a foul by Theo Hernandez was penalized as a penalty, the second England scored in the match and that In Harry Kane was looking for the hero to send the game into extra time and maintain the illusion of dreaming of a second superstar.

Disappointment was present in an entire country

Harry Kane had a chance to overtake Rooney and become England’s top scorerHowever, on his second shot, he hit the ball hard, That surpassed Hugo Lloris’ goal, unleashing the joy of the French and the disappointment of England at every World Cup from 1970 to date.

In this way, England were once again left empty-handed and it had already gone 56 years without being able to fight for their second World Cup title, Even undoing what was accomplished in Russia 2018, an example in which they reached the semifinals.

For the second successive tournament, penalties are England’s foremost enemy

As in Euro 2020 at the legendary Wembley Stadium against Italy, England suffered penalties, as the failures of Saka and Rashford on that occasion prevented the Three Lions from winning the European Championship, a story now repeated with Harry Kane.