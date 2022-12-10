December 10, 2022

Two victims in Argentina for the semi-finals with Croatia: Who will miss the Qatar World Cup 2022 match | Qatar World Cup 2022

Cassandra Curtis December 10, 2022

The Argentine national team is going through a decisive moment in the Qatar World Cup 2022, as it has already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament by defeating the Netherlands on penalties, and now it will face Croatia in the match that determines a share in the final.

Lionel Scaloni continues to record a story that many could not have imagined when he took charge of the Albiceleste national team, and hopes to become the fifth coach to lead his country to the World Cup final.

However, the coach will have to make forced changes to his squad against the Croats, as two important casualties in the Argentine squad have been confirmed.

The most difficult thing for Scaloni is that he will not be able to rely on two players in his defensive area, as Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña, who play as right and left back players respectively, will miss the match.

Both players were booked by Mathieu Lahouz against the Netherlands and accumulated their second booking.

Could they play the ultimate final? The penalty for accumulating yellow cards has a date that allows Montiel and Acuña to play Argentina’s seventh match: the final or match for third place.

Nahuel Molina (right) and Nicolás Tagliafico (left) will be in office.

