Paunović revealed the condition of agreeing to lead Chivas

The new Guadalajara coach was loyal and blunt that at another time he would not have agreed to lead in Mexico.

Mexican football is known for the excellent salaries it offers to its coaches and soccer players. However, this league is still not very popular among Europeans, therefore Chivas’ new coach, Veljko Paunović, He was honest and admitted that if a particular situation didn’t arise, he wouldn’tOr he would have agreed to come to Mexico to lead the herd.

The European strategist has extensive experience in association football as he has competed in his own countryYou are a native of Serbia, Spain, Germany, Russia and the United States, Yet Mexico adds to that list, however I wouldn’t have accepted it without Fernando Hierro.

My main supporter is Fernando Hierro. Chivas, He probably wouldn’t have booked me if he wasn’t there, and I wouldn’t have gone either. (…]It would be a pleasure to work with someone knowing you. He has experience as a player, as a sports director and on the bench. He knows, therefore, the coach understandss. In addition, we share the same game vision. We mutually nurture our passion,” he explained in an interview with Marca.

ArrivalThe Guadalajara e Paunovi team has been well regardedWho works in compulsory rallies to adopt the idea of ​​European football Reach the league debut at the best possible level.

What’s next for Chivas in the pre-season?

Guadalajara continues to prepare for Debut in the Clausura 2023 against Ryados on January 7thso they will tour Spain and later return to the Pearl West to begin their preparation Participation in the Sky Cup, where they will appear on December 16 against Mazatlan.

