“A referee like this is not from the World Cup” half time

Lusail Stadium, Qatar / 12/09/2022 16:57:12

For a moment they felt it The referee “stole” his ticket to the World Cup semi-finals. duel that Argentina Beat the Netherlands on penalties It ended very heatedly between the two players, with an attempt to fight on the pitch on the Dutch bench and with her The Argentine national team was angered by Spain’s referee, Mateo Lahoz.

It was one of the most annoying things Lionel Messiwho in the interview after the victory in the quarter-finals was Slams the whistle harshlyAlthough he “hasn’t said everything he thinks” as he fears a possible penalty for the match against Croatia next Tuesday.

“I was left with so much anger that it didn’t have to end like this, I don’t want to talk about the referee because they punish youYou can’t be honest or say what you think, but I think people saw what it was like. We were afraid before the match because we knew what he (the referee) was FIFA should see that, they can’t make a ruling like that For such an important game in this situation, a referee is not up to the task,” La Polga stated.

Among the many complaints from the Argentines was the time that was added in the sequel and that The Netherlands’ second goal fell when the added ten minutes had already endedscoring in 90′ + 12′ among the claims of Messi, Di Maria, Otamendi and other footballers.

They gave us the worst referee in the World Cup: Depo

The other great personality of South America on Friday was Emiliano Martinez with his Two penalties were saved in batchasserting himself as a specialist in the field after that performance against Colombia in the 2021 Copa America that put him on the map.

Smiling and in excellent spirits after the ticket to the semi-finals to face Croatia’s Luka Modric, Dibu’s only claim was to the work of Mathieu Lahozwhich he described verbatim Worst referee in the World Cupwith regret that he was assigned to a duel of such importance.

also There have been complaints about Lautaro Martínez, the decisive penalty kick. The Inter Milan striker was upset because despite the victory, everything had to be settled early because the Dutch goal was scored after what was added.