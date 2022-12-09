Fernando Santos reveals the conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his ownership, and the striker replied: "I was not happy ..."

2022-12-09
Portugal Measured on Saturday before surprise Morocco To pass it to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. Fitness Trainer Fernando Santos She appeared in front of the media, but the match was held back due to the controversy surrounding it Cristiano Ronaldo.
Over the past week the Portuguese media have reported that the striker may leave focus. However, the coach himself denied the rumors and revealed his conversation with CR7 before dueling vs Swiss Where he sent his star to the bank.
“He never told me he was leaving Portugal’s focus. He didn’t tell me. You have to see how his attitude is. He celebrated the goals with his teammates and thanked the fans…”, he begins. saints.
“I had a conversation with Cristiano. We’re talking about Portugal. It was before the game against Switzerland to tell him why he’d be a substitute. I told him I wasn’t going to start in the round of 16. He wasn’t happy with the conversation as usual. But it was a normal conversation where everyone showed their point. A normal conversation. .
DT understands the frustration he feels RonaldoBut he stresses that the attacker never threatened to leave the team. “When a player is captain of Portugal and starts off the bench. Naturally you are not happy. When I told him I wasn’t going to start, he asked me if it was a good idea. Of course he wasn’t happy. But I assure you he never wanted to leave focus.”
Faced with this whole situation, the coach closed by saying, “He never told me he wanted to leave. It’s time to end this and stop. He left the dressing room against Switzerland, got ready to celebrate, and went on a goal-celebration drive with his teammates. He called his teammates to thank them for their effort.” … But it turns out that he left on his own. Let’s leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone.
