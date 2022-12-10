The United States and the United Kingdom have warned that Russia is expanding its military partnership with Iran.

UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward with US Ambassador Geoffrey DiLaurentis (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Russia is trying to get more weapons from Iran, incl Hundreds of ballistic missilesOn Friday, the British ambassador to the United Nations announced that Tehran would provide an unprecedented level of military and technical support, in return. Barbara Woodward.

in the same vein, He claimed that since August, Iran has transferred hundreds of drones to Russiawhich it used to “unlawfully kill civilians and attack civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine.

Iran denies supplying the drones to Moscow, and Russia has said its forces did not use Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

“Russia is now trying to get more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles,” Woodward told reporters. In return, Russia provides Iran with an unprecedented level of military and technical support. We are concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, which will allow it to strengthen its armaments.

On the other hand, a White House spokesperson also said this Friday Russia and Iran are expanding their military partnership He warned that Tehran is considering supplying the Kremlin with ballistic missiles, in addition to the drones that were used to attack Ukrainian civilian targets.

John KirbyA US homeland security spokesman said Moscow may be supplying helicopters and air defense systems to Iran and that the Biden administration believes Iranian pilots are training to fly one of Russia’s most advanced fighters, the Su-35.

We urge Iran to change course “Don’t take these actions,” Kirby told reporters at a news briefing on Friday.

Iran has promised to supply Russia Surface-to-surface missilesplus more drones, they said Reuters In October, two senior officials and two diplomats, all Iranians.

The United States said on Wednesday that it had verified the continued supply of Iranian drones to Russia, but that Washington had seen no evidence that Iran had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Woodward added that London is “almost certain” that Russia is trying to stockpile North Korean weapons (and) other heavily sanctioned countrieswhereby its surpluses diminish appreciably.”

