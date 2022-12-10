Peru expresses its concern about the statements of the Colombian authorities after the recent events

According to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Colombian chargé d’affaires was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express surprise “at the statements of the authorities of that country about the recent events in Peru.” According to Trail from Peruvian Entity.

After the dismissal of former President of Peru Pedro Castillo, who failed in his attempt to dissolve Congress, the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, submitted a request to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) requesting the issuance of precautionary measures in favor of Citadel.

“I ask the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to implement the American Convention on Human Rights and issue precautionary measures in favor of the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo. The right to elect and to be elected has been violated and to have an independent tribunal,” Petro wrote on Twitter last Thursday.

He stated that in Peru, there is full respect for human rights, due process and separation of powers, ensuring that all our citizens have access to independent justice. – Chancellery of Peru 🇵🇪 (CancilleriaPeru) December 9, 2022

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru has made it clear that human rights, separation of powers and justice are respected in the country.

“Reminded that in Peru there is full respect for human rights, due process and separation of powers, ensuring that all our citizens have access to independent justice,” the Twitter account says.

In addition, the Peruvian government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adds that it will continue to deepen relations of friendship and cooperation with Colombia: “The Peruvian government will continue to deepen the friendship, cooperation and integration that unites the two peoples, on the basis of Mutual respect and full validity of international law and shared values ​​around democracy and human rights.”

Peruvian demonstrations against Mexico

Likewise, the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement that it had summoned the Mexican Ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, “To convey to you the surprise caused by the words of Peruvian President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, With regard to the political processes in the country.

in your account TwitterAnd the The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), expressed his opinion on the political crisis in Peru last Wednesday, and although he initially promised to stick to what he called Our “foreign policy, non-intervention and self-determination of peoples” later declared that the Peruvian political and economic elite attacked Castillo in a hostile manner.

“We consider it regrettable that for the sake of the interests of the economic and political elites, since the beginning of the legitimate presidency of Pedro Castillo, an environment of confrontation and hostility has continued against him, to the point that prompted him to take decisions that served his opponents to end his dismissal,” AMLO affirmed. In addition, he described the reason for rejecting “moral impotence” as “a unique principle”.

In its statement, the Ministry of Relations of Peru clarified that the statements of the Mexican government mean interference: “The expressions of the Mexican authorities constitute interference in the internal affairs of Peru, and are not in keeping with the events that have taken place in recent days.”

President López Obrador was also going to confirm that Castillo formally requested political asylum in Mexico, in the early hours of last Thursday.

“We have initiated consultations with the Peruvian authorities,” he wrote on Twitter. Mexico’s Minister of External Relations, Marcelo Erbrard, has indicated that this is an option they are considering.

The State Department also responded to this request: “With regard to the statements of the aforementioned authorities regarding the right of asylum invoked by former President Pedro Castillo, Ambassador Monroe was informed of the need for States to abide by the rules contained in the applicable international treaties on matters of concern and comply with all the requirements that they set.

So far, only the leaders of Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela have spoken out against Castillo’s dismissal. The President of Venezuela spoke about the events in a public statement and asserted that Castillo’s government had been characterized by “oppression” and that opposition had reached an extreme.