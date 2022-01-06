Luis Diaz: Liverpool offers 72 million euros to the Colombian – international football player – sports

Colombian Luis Diaz He continues to interest many of Europe’s top clubs, after his impressive performance in the Copa America, where he was the tournament’s top scorer, and in Porto, Which is the club’s top scorer in the league.

One of the teams that followed in Al Falah’s footsteps for several weeks is Liverpool, He sees Diaz as a good option for the future, and more so now that he will lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a few weeks, who will be in the Africa Cup of Nations.

There will already be an official presentation of Luis Díaz

The English newspaper, The Sun, confirmed, in its Thursday edition, that Liverpool had already put on the table an offer for the Colombian player.

The English club is willing to pay 60 million pounds (about 72 million euros) to keep the striker. The offer is slightly less than the termination clause that Diaz has with Porto, which is 80 million euros.

And Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, preferred, according to the publication, to wait until the summer to sign Diaz, but the absence of his main strikers would speed up the process.

A season with good numbers for Diaz

Diaz’s numbers this season are very good, as Porto scored 12 goals in the league in addition to two more goals in the Champions League. Despite the interest of Bayern Munich and Newcastle, everything indicates that Liverpool will be closer and closer to owning him.

