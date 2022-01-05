This is how we live minute by minute

2022-01-05
90 + 3 minutes: At the end of the match, Barcelona beat Linares 2-1 and reached the second round of the King’s Cup. Great comeback thanks to the goals of Dembele and Yotgla.
90th minute: Three more have been added. Barcelona qualifies for the round of 16.
min 81: Forgive Linares to Barcelona, they stole the ball from Mingisa despite a mistake, but they rushed and the work ended with a skewed shot.
77th minute: A harsh left footed shot from Dembele hit the post.
Minute 74: Linares’ shot that hits the post. Barcelona saved.
68th minute: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Barcelona, Ferran Jutglà made it 2-1 against Linares with a right shot to the post farthest from the goalkeeper.
66th minute: They disallowed a goal for Linares for offside. A football player covered Neto’s point of view.
62nd minute: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL of Barcelona, Dembelé makes it 1-1 against Linares with a left-footed long shot. The goalkeeper was able to do something else while playing.
60th minute: Left-handed by Dembele passes to one side of the goal.
57th minute: Great filter pass from Dani Alves to De Jong who didn’t arrive in time to push the ball. He has been hand in hand with goalkeeper Linares.
50th minute: Wait a minute for Linares, who is 40 minutes away from this feat.
46th minute: Introducing the first changes in Barcelona, Dembele, F de Jong and Pique. Exit Araujo, Riqui Puig, and Ilias.
46th minute: The second half begins between Linares and Barcelona in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup.
45 + 1 minute: At the end of the first half, Linares beat Barcelona 1-0, who missed the King’s Cup.
45th minute: Jordi Alba forgives Linares for not being able to deliver a cross from the right.
minute 44: Eric Garcia’s long-range shot passes very close to Linares.
42nd minute: Riqui Puig couldn’t make a good contact with the center from the right. He finished the match first with a shot, but the ball went up.
40th minute: Barcelona does not find the goal. At the moment he is being eliminated from the King’s Cup with that mark.
minute 33: Jordi Alba moved to the left and Nico’s last shot was blocked by the culé’s defence.
30th minute: Linares 1-0 Barcelona.
24th minute: Nico Gonzalez shot from distance and Linares goalkeeper kept the ball.
minute 22: Barcelona seeks to respond, Linares defends himself in an organized manner. 84 percent is the acquisition that Xavi’s team has at the moment.
18th minute: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Linares, Hugo Díaz scored 1-0 against Barcelona and they are making a big surprise. Karneker’s brilliant heart and striker finished off with a header.
minute 17: UFFFF … the one that Barcelona just missed, a move from Dani Alves, a filter pass to Elias and the team fired a right shot across the goal, but it went to the side.
12th minute: Fault in off Ricky Puig and Karnicher, Linares midfielder, takes his right hand too wide.
8th minute: Barcelona deals with the ball at will. It’s the team that takes the lead.
minute 5: Corner kick to Barcelona, Araujo hits his head and passes the ball close to the goal. UUUUFFF… Sirkita passed the round.
minute 3: Enormous atmosphere at Linarejos. The whole stadium is playing compromise.
minute 1: The match between Barcelona and Linares begins in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup.
12:27 PM: Both teams are out on the field. Dani Alves will refute him with Barcelona.
12:00 pm: Barcelona, led by Xavi Hernandez, will appear for the first time in the King’s Cup after the start of 2022 with a big victory in Mallorca over the La Liga, and the Barcelona team appears for the first time against Linares, a club belonging to the second group of the Spanish Football Federation (the third category in the Spanish League). Spain).
Alliances:
linaris: Razak. Perejón, Guerrero, Josema, and Barbosa; Sanchedrian, Rodri; Melendez, Karniker; Cobbet and Hugo Diaz.
Barcelona: Network; Mingueza, Eric; Garcia, Araujo; Dani Alves, Nico, Busquets, Riqui Puig, Jordi Alba; Elias and Jutglà.
Welcome to the minute by minute of Barcelona’s match against Linares in the 32nd round of the King’s Cup.
