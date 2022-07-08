July 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Twelve pre-medical students from the United States carry out training courses at CHOP

Twelve pre-medical students from the United States carry out training courses at CHOP

Zera Pearson July 8, 2022 2 min read

This week the Pontevedra Hospital Complex (CHOP) welcomed a group of twelve pre-medical students from Florida who will carry out undergraduate training at the Galeg de Saúde Service Health Centers in Pontevedra through August.

For the seventh year in a row, the training of these undergraduate students from the United States in the city of Lires has been made possible thanks to the “Atlantis Project”, a surveillance internship program in hospitals whose main objective is to facilitate and strengthen the links between future physicians and physicians. Researchers from the North American country and health professionals from the centers where this training plan was developed.

The Director of Care for the Pontevedra and O Salnes Health District, Sonia Fernández-Aruti, along with the Director of Care at the hospital, Yolanda Sandwindi, and the Chief of the Respiratory Service at CHOP, Adolfo Baluera, welcomed the twelve-member team of Monticello students who for a period Four weeks they will rotate in pairs for different services.

Specifically, the American students, who will have a hospital support program, will conduct their internships in general and gastrointestinal surgery, urology, pulmonology, vascular surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, anesthesia, otolaryngology and internal medicine services and thus access to various disciplines. which was not yet known.

The main objective of the program is for students to learn first-hand about the work that specialists do in the Pontevedra Hospital Complex and to deepen their medical career.

See also  Alejandra Espinosa's face is paralyzed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

They create 3D images of patients to train medical students

July 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Science. Fifteen looming threats to marine and coastal biodiversity – Publimetro México

July 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

New Rare Disease Diagnostic Unit at Onam University Medical School.

July 7, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Robert E. Crimson III’s father’s claim to singularity

July 8, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Twelve pre-medical students from the United States carry out training courses at CHOP

July 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Follow the match between Mexico and Haiti, broadcast live

July 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Santiago drivers paralyze services when they leave the area where they are building cable cars and monorails

July 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward