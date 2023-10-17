October 17, 2023

Trump, citing Hamas attacks, promised tough immigration policies if he wins the 2024 election

Phyllis Ward October 17, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that if he were to win reelection as US president, he would restore and expand a travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries, suspend refugee resettlement, and forcefully deport those he described as “jihadist sympathizers.” “

During a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, Trump pointed to deadly Hamas attacks in Israel and raised concerns about a possible attack on the United States, as he sought to defend his hard-line immigration policies. His proposals constitute a radical overhaul of the US immigration system, and are certain to face legal challenges if implemented.

During his presidency, Trump’s travel ban was a signature policy limiting travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. The government later expanded the scope of the ban to include several African countries. President Joe Biden rescinded the measure after taking office in 2021.

Trump also said he would implement “strong ideological control on all immigrants to the United States,” and said the United States would prevent “dangerous lunatics, enemies, fanatics, and lunatics from obtaining residency in our country.”

He also said he would ban travel from Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya “or anywhere else that threatens our security.”

The former president added that he would cancel the visas of students of “anti-American and anti-Semitic foreign extremists” enrolled in American colleges and universities and deport them. Trump criticized the pro-Palestinian protests and said he would send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to what he described as “pro-jihadist demonstrations.”

“We have to protect our country,” Trump said.

