October 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Warns that Gaza may become a graveyard for Israelis Momento.net

Warns that Gaza may become a graveyard for Israelis Momento.net

Phyllis Ward October 16, 2023 1 min read

Hussein Amir Abdullahian

  • by
    Agencies
  • Date: 10/16/2023

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East if Israel carries out its “ground operation” in the Gaza Strip.

“If measures to immediately halt Israeli attacks killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a dead end, it is very likely that many other fronts will open. “This option is not excluded and is increasingly likely,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.

He added that with the start of the Israeli operation in the region, “resistance leaders will turn Israel into a graveyard for occupation soldiers.”

The Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations previously stated that Tehran does not intend to enter into a military conflict with Israel unless it attacks it.

“The Iranian armed forces will not participate [en el conflicto]As long as Israeli “apartheid” does not dare to attack Iran, its interests, and its citizens,” he added, “the resistance front is capable of defending itself.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to Iran and Hezbollah, which is considered its “proxy” force in the region, not to escalate the military conflict. “Do not do it! “Do not do it!” Announce.





See also  Six leaders of criminal gangs transferred from Santo Domingo prison | Security | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“One of the candidates was killed to prevent us from winning,” Rafael Correa’s reaction after defeating Luisa Gonzalez | Politics | News

October 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Relatives of Daniel Noboa accompany him in Olón to receive the results of the presidential elections | Politics | News

October 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Kobe arrested in stolen car after police chase in Villa Clara

October 15, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

If your deportation has been revoked and you are seeking asylum in the US, there is a new form starting this Monday

October 16, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Warns that Gaza may become a graveyard for Israelis Momento.net

October 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

This “monster” represents one of the dangers of artificial intelligence

October 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

From 16 to 22 October 2023

October 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon