Warns that Gaza may become a graveyard for Israelis Momento.net

Hussein Amir Abdullahian

by

Agencies

Date: 10/16/2023



TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East if Israel carries out its “ground operation” in the Gaza Strip.

“If measures to immediately halt Israeli attacks killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a dead end, it is very likely that many other fronts will open. “This option is not excluded and is increasingly likely,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.

He added that with the start of the Israeli operation in the region, “resistance leaders will turn Israel into a graveyard for occupation soldiers.”

The Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations previously stated that Tehran does not intend to enter into a military conflict with Israel unless it attacks it.

“The Iranian armed forces will not participate [en el conflicto]As long as Israeli “apartheid” does not dare to attack Iran, its interests, and its citizens,” he added, “the resistance front is capable of defending itself.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to Iran and Hezbollah, which is considered its “proxy” force in the region, not to escalate the military conflict. “Do not do it! “Do not do it!” Announce.









