“One of the candidates was killed to prevent us from winning,” Rafael Correa’s reaction after defeating Luisa Gonzalez | Politics | News

After several hours of silence, the former President of the Republic Rafael CorreaThe supreme leader of the Citizens’ Revolution Movement responded to the runoff on Sunday, October 15, which resulted in the candidate’s defeat Luisa Gonzalez And victory Daniel Noboa Azin, From the National Democratic Action Alliance (ADN), as president-elect of Ecuador.

By 11:50 p.m., the results of the National Electoral Council were announced Daniel Noboa 51.12% (5,094,301 valid votes) and Luisa Gonzalez with 47.88% (4,679,196 votes).

Correa used his favorite social network X (formerly Twitter) to spread his opinion.

“Dear homeland, great homeland: This time we did not succeed. We are facing enormous forces. One of the candidates was even killed to prevent us from winning. Lenin Moreno’s betrayal continues to wreak havoc and devastation, but no one should doubt that Ecuador will eventually return to the path of Latin American development and integration. “Until victory always!” The former president wrote. He accompanied his message with a picture and phrase of General Eloy Alfaro, leader of the liberal revolution.

Thus, the RCD leader referred to the crime of the former presidential candidate Fernando VillavicencioHe was killed on August 9 in Quito during the first round election campaign.

According to what Correa said, the assassination “prevented” the Citizen’s Revolution candidate from winning the presidency.

The former president’s expressions contrast with the conciliatory speech given by Luisa Gonzalez, in a hotel in Quito, to vice-presidential candidate Andres Arauz and more leaders of the Citizen’s Revolution.

Gonzalez He admitted his loss Daniel Noboa congratulated, “Because she’s a Democrat,” the candidate said. “Enough hatred, enough polarization.” At the same time, he stated that he hopes that all the proposals presented by the ADN candidate will be implemented.

“For all the projects that he (Daniel Noboa) presented to the Ecuadorian people and which he won at the ballot box, he relied on the revolution of the citizens and Count on our support “To build this honorable nation, a nation of opportunities,” Luisa Gonzalez stated and called for unity. (Yo)