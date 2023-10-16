Relatives of Daniel Noboa accompany him in Olón to receive the results of the presidential elections | Politics | News

Businesswoman Isabel Noboa and doctor Anabella Azin de Noboa, aunt and mother of presidential candidate Daniel Noboa Azin, respectively, are already in Olón, Santa Elena province, the place chosen by the presidential candidate to receive the results of the second presidential election. Tour this Sunday, October 15, 2023.

By helicopter, the businesswoman arrived at around 5:00 pm at Noboa’s house, located in a private urban area in the municipality of the peninsula, located on the seashore, accompanied by several people. She was received by Santa Elena District authorities.

Meanwhile, the candidate’s mother arrived by land several minutes ago and made statements to the press in which she claimed that she was proud of her son, whatever the result, and announced that it was possible that her husband, a businessman and five, would join the event. -Then presidential candidate Alvaro Noboa Ponton.

Personal friends of the candidate are also on site, such as Salinas Mayor Dennis Cordova and mixed martial arts athlete Marlon. Cheeto Vera.

Vera said he hopes Noboa will win the presidency, because with him Ecuador will have a great president who will get it out of the crisis.

The candidate is scheduled to speak from the site, which has been hit by light rain since the afternoon, when the official results of next Sunday’s elections, to which more than 13 million Ecuadorians have been summoned, begin.

Earlier, Noboa was in Guayaquil, where he accompanied his wife, Lavinia Valbonesi, to the Juan Montalvo Educational Unit.

She faced Citizens Revolution candidate Luisa Gonzalez (List 5), who is awaiting the election results in Quito on Sunday. (Yo)