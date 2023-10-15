October 15, 2023

Kobe arrested in stolen car after police chase in Villa Clara

Phyllis Ward October 15, 2023

A Cuban who was driving a stolen car was arrested after a police chase in Santa Clara, in the central province of Villa Clara.

The official Fuerza del Pueblo Facebook account indicated that the detainee’s name was Aniurexis and he was driving a car of the brand. Kia PicantoStolen and traded with a fake license plate.

“The police were pursuing him because at the stop sign he evaded the command. He was arrested near the Doble Vía and Central roundabout. It was later learned that the citizen who was driving the car was called Aniurexis and that the license plate of the car belonged to Another car, a Peugeot, was also reported stolen. 205.

He was detained He was transferred to the police unit To clarify his connection to vehicle theft and to outline step by step the criminal chain in which he is allegedly involved.

The official source published pictures of the detainee and the car he was driving at the time of his arrest.

Car theft rates have risen in Cuba. Last week, Cuban stopped at a service center in Havana’s Playa municipality to get fuel. As he prepared to add fuel, he saw how They stole his carSeat Cordova in black.

in September Kia Picanto owners They offered a reward of 100,000 Cuban pesos to anyone who provides information about the stolen car in Colon, Matanzas.

