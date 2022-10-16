October 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Why does the internet slow in Cuba when there are long blackouts?

Why does the internet slow in Cuba when there are long blackouts?

Phyllis Ward October 16, 2022 2 min read

Many users in Cuba rightly question and are bothered by poor Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity from their cell phones, with widespread power outages on the island. It happens everywhere, not in a particular place. Why does the internet slow in Cuba when there are long blackouts? This was answered by ETECSA in Matanzas.

According to the Telebandera broker, in Cárdenas, Matanzas, a lot of people are upset with their internet situation, which is being paid very dearly, when the electricity goes out in Cárdenas. So they agreed with the carrier to explain what was happening.

“When there is an effect in the electrical flow, the Radiobases automatically switch to the backup batteries to continue sending a signal,” Jesus Bethencourt, head of the ETECSA Communications Center in Cardenas, explained to the aforementioned broker.

“These batteries have a maximum usage life of two to three hours, which keeps the mobile network active,” he adds.

Explanation by ETECSA in Cuba bad internet with black

He continued, “When the power outage lasts for more than 5 to 6 consecutive hours, in the past week, the batteries are discharged and are not recharged until two hours after the electrical service is restored.”

“When this happens (the batteries are discharged) the backup systems stop sending a signal and the mobile devices have to use other antennas further away within the same city, causing more traffic for the antenna to be turned on and slowing down the network. The amplitude of this point is saturated, which must withstand Carry extra connection,” he adds.

See also  The National Guard will travel as a guarantee for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The lack of electricity also affects mobile and fixed-line coverage in some parts of the city and this is the case in the rest of the island.

ETECSA was reminded this week at the national level that access to online services is now through www.etecsa.cu Manage from the comfort of your own home: Top up your Nauta and Nauta Hogar accounts, consult and pay your phone bill, purchase plans and packages, PIN and PUK information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

La Arancada – Flying, a dream almost come true

October 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Jean-Alain guarantees that he will stand trial if released on Monday

October 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

CTE Guiteras stopped again

October 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Why Billions of Snow Crabs Disappeared in Alaska

October 16, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Triumph and leadership for science in São Paulo

October 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Jorge Sanchez scored his first goal for Ajax in the Eredivisie

October 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Why does the internet slow in Cuba when there are long blackouts?

October 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward