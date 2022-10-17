Russia will continue operations in Ukraine despite NATO intervention | News

On Sunday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is de facto involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but this does not affect the goals of the Russian special operation.

“NATO has already entered the de facto Ukrainian conflict. But this does not in any way affect our goals, that is, the process continues and will end,” the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with Russian television.

Peskov emphasized that NATO’s assistance to Ukraine greatly complicates the situation, but the capabilities of the Russian Federation allow us to continue the special military operation, even under these conditions.

“NATO has already entered into this conflict. But this in no way affects the status of our goals. That is, the ‘special operation’ is continuing and will end,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov said. pic.twitter.com/aQnRrZWi0r – NOËL ���� (NOELreports)

October 16 2022





The spokesman explained that it has now become “significantly more difficult” for Moscow due to the fact that NATO supports the Kip.

“This will probably require our internal economic mobilization and other mobilization. One thing is the Kyiv regime and another thing is the capabilities of NATO. This is an additional burden. But our capabilities allow us to continue the operation in these conditions,” he stressed.

One of the primary goals of the operation is what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the disarmament and demilitarization of Ukraine.