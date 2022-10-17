October 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Russia will continue operations in Ukraine despite NATO intervention | News

Phyllis Ward October 17, 2022 2 min read

On Sunday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is de facto involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but this does not affect the goals of the Russian special operation.

Read also:

Belarusian Ministry of Defense announces the arrival of Russian troops

“NATO has already entered the de facto Ukrainian conflict. But this does not in any way affect our goals, that is, the process continues and will end,” the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with Russian television.

Peskov emphasized that NATO’s assistance to Ukraine greatly complicates the situation, but the capabilities of the Russian Federation allow us to continue the special military operation, even under these conditions.



The spokesman explained that it has now become “significantly more difficult” for Moscow due to the fact that NATO supports the Kip.

“This will probably require our internal economic mobilization and other mobilization. One thing is the Kyiv regime and another thing is the capabilities of NATO. This is an additional burden. But our capabilities allow us to continue the operation in these conditions,” he stressed.

One of the primary goals of the operation is what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the disarmament and demilitarization of Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Why does the internet slow in Cuba when there are long blackouts?

October 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

La Arancada – Flying, a dream almost come true

October 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Jean-Alain guarantees that he will stand trial if released on Monday

October 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

What are 170,000 USD worth of 1 dollar bills?

October 17, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

CABD is awarded by the Andalusian Academy of Social and Environmental Sciences

October 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The best Cuban wrestlers have arrived in Miami – SwingComplete

October 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia will continue operations in Ukraine despite NATO intervention | News

October 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward