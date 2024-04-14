April 14, 2024

They dismantled a Santeria temple housing Venezuelan deities linked to the dark world of organized crime in Bogotá.

Phyllis Ward April 14, 2024

Three altars linked to the cults of Mexican and Venezuelan deities have been seized, revealing the dark link between the cult and the underworld in the Colombian capital – Credit National Police

In recent anti-crime operations carried out in Bogotá, authorities dismantled a house that served as a Santeria temple used by criminal gangs to “protect” their illicit activities, including murderers and extortionists, once again revealing the unusual intersection between crime and organized crime. Esoteric practices.

During a massive operation in the town of Suba, 30 people linked to the criminal organization known as Los Galera, who frequented this place to perform rituals and have their weapons “blessed” before committing their crimes in the Colombian capital, were arrested.

This discovery raises concerns about how beliefs in Santería rituals are integrated into the operational mechanisms of criminal gangs operating in Bogotá.

At the site of the raid, a total of three altars were found with a wide range of figures associated with the sacred of Mexican and Venezuelan origin, including “Santa Muerte”. Spaces used for practices associated with spiritual protection in criminal contexts have been destroyed.

