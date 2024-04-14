Tremor in Chile today, April 14, live – Report on the latest earthquakes via CSN | National Center for Earthquake Monitoring | mix up

Chile is one of the South American countries that shakes frequently. Therefore, it is very important to be aware of these seismic events, as well as to know how to act before, during and after the tremor or earthquake. In this context, I am sharing with you the most relevant data on these matters Telluric movementssuch as measures taken by the Chilean government, areas with the greatest seismic activity, among other data provided by National Center for Seismology (CSN) Follower University of Chile.
CSN belongs to National Commission for Scientific and Technological Research (CONICYT) This entity owns a network of seismometers distributed throughout the country, allowing the detection and recording of seismic movements.
The earthquake in Chile today, April 14, broadcast live – via CSN
See the next line for the official report on the latest earthquakes recorded in the most affected cities in Chile such as: Sierra Gorda, Calama, Pica, and others in Chile, according to the National Seismological Center (CSN).
How do you behave during an earthquake in Chile?
- Navigate to the security zones that have already been created.
- Stay away from glass or objects that may fall
- If possible, avoid panicking and try to remain calm.
- Do not run in a vehicular traffic zone.
- If you are driving, stop your car.
- If you are in a building, do not use the elevator, always use the stairs.
- Pay attention to minors, the disabled and the elderly.
