April 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tremor in Chile today, April 14, live – Report on the latest earthquakes via CSN | National Center for Earthquake Monitoring | mix up

Tremor in Chile today, April 14, live – Report on the latest earthquakes via CSN | National Center for Earthquake Monitoring | mix up

Phyllis Ward April 14, 2024 2 min read

Chile is one of the South American countries that shakes frequently. Therefore, it is very important to be aware of these seismic events, as well as to know how to act before, during and after the tremor or earthquake. In this context, I am sharing with you the most relevant data on these matters Telluric movementssuch as measures taken by the Chilean government, areas with the greatest seismic activity, among other data provided by Follower University of Chile.

CSN belongs to National Commission for Scientific and Technological Research (CONICYT) This entity owns a network of seismometers distributed throughout the country, allowing the detection and recording of seismic movements.

The earthquake in Chile today, April 14, broadcast live – via CSN

See the next line for the official report on the latest earthquakes recorded in the most affected cities in Chile such as: Sierra Gorda, Calama, Pica, and others in Chile, according to the National Seismological Center (CSN).

How do you behave during an earthquake in Chile?

  • Navigate to the security zones that have already been created.
  • Stay away from glass or objects that may fall
  • If possible, avoid panicking and try to remain calm.
  • Do not run in a vehicular traffic zone.
  • If you are driving, stop your car.
  • If you are in a building, do not use the elevator, always use the stairs.
  • Pay attention to minors, the disabled and the elderly.
See also  Mount Semeru eruption in Indonesia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

They dismantled a Santeria temple housing Venezuelan deities linked to the dark world of organized crime in Bogotá.

April 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Why is World Kiss Day celebrated on April 13 and what is its origin? | mix up

April 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Fears attack from Iran, news, breaking news and more

April 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Summary of the match between Monterrey and Tigres (3-3). Objectives

April 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Scientists Just Discovered Water in the Least Expected Place in the Universe – Teach Me About Science

April 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Tremor in Chile today, April 14, live – Report on the latest earthquakes via CSN | National Center for Earthquake Monitoring | mix up

April 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Earthquakes in the United States today, Sunday, April 14: Time, center and magnitude via USGS | composition

April 14, 2024 Winston Hale